OpenAI's Sora app finally hits Android — Users in select countries can now add to the pile of AI-generated videos

OpenAI's Sora app is now available to download on Android in select countries.

I have good news for Android users who love generating AI images; OpenAI's Sora tool is now available to download for free from the Google Play Store. It's available for users from the US, Canada, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The announcement from the Sora X account was accompanied by a Sora-generated video of an alien speaking with a newscaster, stating that the Sora app is now available on Android.

The Sora app is now available on Android in:CanadaJapanKoreaTaiwanThailandUSVietnam pic.twitter.com/wmx5KU4VM1November 4, 2025

Sora has had its fair share of controversy since it originally launched in 2024, but it was the September 2025 update that brought the AI tool into the spotlight for many people.

OpenAI introduced the world to Sora 2 on September 30, and with it came a new Sora social app, similar to TikTok, for sharing created content. Unfortunately, the Sora app was only available on iOS until today.

Considering Android makes up roughly 70% of the world's phone market, that's a lot of users who didn't get the full experience through the app. Some might refer to Sora's creations as "AI slop," but one look at Sora 2's images proves that the slop part is quickly disappearing.

Sora 2 can create unbelievably accurate videos, and it can carry out detailed prompts and instructions. The OpenAI team, at launch, likened Sora 2 to the "