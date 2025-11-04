From Studio Ghibli to Square Enix — Japan's major IP holders take a stand against OpenAI’s use of their content in Sora 2

OpenAI’s Sora 2 was released amid a flurry of viral videos featuring beloved characters from franchises like Dragon Ball, Mario, and more. However, its popularity was short-lived after Japanese IP holders, represented by CODA (Content Overseas Distribution Association), demanded that OpenAI prevent their content from being used to train its AI models.

Concerns have been growing around AI-generated content and the use of copyrighted media without permission, particularly in Japan. The country’s media, including anime, manga, and video games, is especially sensitive when it comes to copyright protection.

CODA represents major Japanese organizations and their intellectual property, including Studio Ghibli, Bandai Namco, and Square Enix.