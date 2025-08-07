Xbox Starts Informing Its UK Customers About Mandatory Age Checks — Social Features To Lock In 2026 Without ID

Xbox is prompting users in the UK ahead of age verification becoming mandatory.

In recent weeks, the UK government has begun enforcing the Online Safety Act, a new law requiring users to verify their age before accessing potentially restricted content. The move is intended to “protect children,” according to the government, but it’s already sparked debate over privacy, effectiveness, and unintended consequences.

Critics argue that the law could drive younger users toward VPNs or riskier, unregulated websites that fall outside of UK jurisdiction, raising concerns that it may cause more harm than good.

What’s happening, and what does this mean for Xbox users?

The message being sent out to UK Xbox customers right now. (Image credit: Windows Central)

If you’re like me and live in the UK, you might have turned on your Xbox this morning and found a new message in your inbox. As part of its compliance with the UK Online Safety Act, Xbox is now asking adult accounts to verify their age regardless of how long their account has been set up for.

Starting in early 2026, unverified adult accounts will begin to lose access to key social features, including:

Game invites

Text and voice chats

Looking-for-group posts

These features won’t disappear entirely, though. You’ll still be able to use them with people already on your friends list.

Importantly, you won’t lose access to any games you’ve bought, your achievements, or the ability to play any purchased content. This change is focused on social functionality.

Is this only in the UK or are other countries set to follow?

For now, this verification process only affects users in the UK. But that’s not to say other countries won’t follow if similar laws are introduced across Europe or the United States.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Countries like Australia, France, Italy, and Canada have introduced their own ID verification systems, though most are currently limited to explicit content or restrictions on social media access for users under 16. These measures don’t yet appear to affect platforms like Xbox.

In Europe, the Digital Service Act is already in effect and is being used to enforce stricter protections for minors online. The EU has even begun investigating major platforms that fail to implement proper age checks.

In the U.S., things are more fragmented. Without federal law in place, any regulations that do happen will likely be on a state-by-state basis. Right now, there’s no national requirement for age verification to access services like Xbox or social media.

That said, there are some proposed federal bills that could shift things. The Kids Online Safety Act, passed by the U.S. Senate in 2024 but now stalled in the House, shares some goals with the UK’s law. However, it doesn’t require strict ID-based verification.

There’s also the Kids Off Social Media Act, introduced in 2025 and still in its early stages. This bill would require platforms to verify age, but using behavioral signals rather than government-issued ID.

How verification works

The UK's online safety act has its fair share of criticism, but it's mandatory and companies like Microsoft have to obey it. (Image credit: GOV.UK)

It’s a one-time process that applies to adult Xbox accounts based in the UK. Users will be prompted to verify their age when signing in to Xbox with a Microsoft Account.

Verification must be completed via mobile or web and not directly on the console.

There are several verification options available, including:

Government-issued ID (driver’s license or passport)

Facial age estimation using a selfie and AI

Credit card check

Mobile provider verification

According to Microsoft, all data is encrypted, not stored, and used only to confirm your age. You can also choose to verify now, well ahead of the early 2026 deadline.

If you’re using a child or teen account, you won’t need to complete this step, as those accounts already include built-in safety controls.

More details are available here:

Age Verification in the UK and Xbox's Ongoing Commitment to Player Safety — Xbox Wire

Full details, including step-by-step instructions, are available at:

UK age verification on Xbox | Xbox Support