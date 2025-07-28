More gamers can now upgrade to the latest version of Windows 11 — Microsoft finally removes update block

Many of the best gaming PCs have been able to upgrade to Windows 11 version 24H2 for months, but select vPro devices have been blocked until recently.

Windows 11 version 24H2 may be the "most reliable version of Windows yet," according to Microsoft. But some gamers have been unable to upgrade to that version of the OS due to a compatibility hold put in place by the company.

The tech giant blocked select PCs from upgrading to Windows 11 version 24H2 due to a bug that could crash PCs that have Easy Anti-Cheat installed.

Easy Anti-Cheat is a popular tool used by game developers to prevent cheating in multiplayer PC games. Fortnite and Apex Legends are among the titles that rely on Easy Anti-Cheat to fight against hacking and cheating.

The software is installed on your PC automatically when you install certain games. But until recently, select PCs powered by Intel's Alder Lake+ processors were affected by an issue that could cause the "Blue Screen of Death" to appear.

Alder Lake is the codename for Intel's 12th Gen Core processors, meaning the hold affects certain devices from the 12th generation or later.

Specifically, devices with Alder Lake+ processors that are part of the vPro platform could run into the issue.

Now, roughly 10 months since the initial release of Windows 11 version 24H2, Microsoft has resolved the issue and lifted the compatibility hold on affected PCs.

Microsoft shared an update on the issue in a support document:

Resolution: The safeguard hold has been removed as of July 24, 2025. Eligible devices without other safeguard holds can install Windows 11, version 24H2 via Windows Update. Some devices might display a warning indicating that an incompatible version of Easy Anti-Cheat is installed on the device and that it may be possible to update to it by launching and updating frequently-played games. Easy Anti-Cheat update availability depends on the game publisher. A confirmation will be requested in order to proceed with the Windows installation.

With the compatibility hold lifted, more PCs are now able to upgrade to Windows 11 version 24H2. That being said, some devices will still be blocked from the update due to other compatibility issues.

Earlier this year, we saw Microsoft resolve an issue related to certain wallpaper apps, which led to a compatibility hold being lifted.

The tech giant also lifted a compatibility hold related to the game Asphalt 8 back in March.

Microsoft often blocks PCs from upgrading to specific versions of Windows 11 to ensure a smooth experience.

What's new in Windows 11 version 24H2?

Windows 11 version 24H2 — Official Release Demo (2024 Update) - YouTube Watch On

Windows 11 version 24H2 rolled out in a unique way. New Copilot+ PCs got the update first on June 18, 2024. Microsoft then started rolling out to other PCs in October.

The rollout of Windows 11 24H2 was gradual, so some PCs did not receive it right away. The final phase of the gradual rollout started in May of this year, meaning eligible PC without a compatibility hold in place could receive the update.

Windows 11 version 24H2 includes several new features, including a Phone Link integration with the Start menu, support for creating archives in .7z and .tar formats, and the ability to view the file system of an Android phone directly within File Explorer.

The OS update also included the controversial new version of Outlook and made Copilot a standalone web app.

If you have a Copilot+ PC, upgrading to Windows 11 version 24H2 will also get you access to exclusive features such as Live Captions and new Studio Effects.

Our full Windows 11 version 24H2 review breaks down all of the changes and shows them in action.