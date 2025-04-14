Some PCs could not upgrade to the latest versin of Windows 11 due to certain wallpaper apps.

Select PCs that have been blocked from upgrading to the Windows 11 2024 Update (Windows 11 version 24H2) are now able to upgrade to the latest version of Windows.

Last year, it was discovered that certain apps would not work if a PC was on Windows 11 version 24H2. To prevent issues, Microsoft placed a compatibility hold on any device using one of the affected apps, meaning any PC running an affected app was blocked from upgrading.

Microsoft outlined the issue in a support document:

"After installing Windows 11, version 24H2, some wallpaper customization applications might not launch or function correctly. Multiple applications are affected, and symptoms can include wallpapers not appearing correctly, icons disappearing from the desktop, loss of desktop preview functionality, issues with virtual desktops, or error messages displayed by the application."

A resolution for the issue has since been found, though it appears to be more related to app developers updating their programs. If you try to upgrade your PC to Windows 11 version 24H2, you may see a message requesting you uninstall your wallpaper app.

Microsoft also encourages people to upgrade their wallpaper apps, since an app update may make the program compatible with Windows 11 version 24H2. For example, Wallpaper Engine received an update recently that improves compatibility with Windows 11 version 24H2.

Since several apps are affected by the compatibility hold, you may not see an option to upgrade to Windows 11 version 24H2 right away. Microsoft expects the issue to be fixed once upgrades to affected apps are released.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Do you use an app to manage the wallpapers on your PC? Let us know in the comments below!