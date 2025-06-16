Refresh

I don't hate it, but I'm a sucker for nostalgia, after all. If you heard the Windows Vista (and Windows 7) chime when you booted up your PC this week, you're not imagining things; this is a real "bug" (or is it a feature?) — Ben Wilson

Latest Windows 11 preview build has a fun bug that restores Windows Vista's iconic boot up sound. A surprise blast from the past lol https://t.co/5tGM3vZceU pic.twitter.com/jbJA9LmoWA June 16, 2025

European Insiders can now export their Windows Recall snapshots

Windows Recall export code screen on Windows 11. (Image credit: Microsoft)

More changes are arriving for Windows 11 users in the European Economic Area, in line with additional privacy rules that typically apply to European users, such as myself.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26120.4441 (KB5060816) is now available on the Beta Channel for Insiders, offering an option to export your Windows Recall data via an "export code" (via Windows Insider Blog).

However, Windows 11 will only display this code once during the initial setup of Windows Recall. It's required to unlock your encrypted data, which Windows Hello authentication already protects, so you'll have to reset Windows Recall and lose all of your snapshots if you forget it.

More control over Windows Recall is fantastic, and secure encryption is practically mandatory for data like this. Still, I'm not sure an option to export this information will win over the skeptics. — Ben Wilson