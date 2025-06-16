This wallpaper will be iconic to many who used Windows Vista.

Microsoft's iconic Windows Vista boot sound from 2006 has made a surprise return in the latest preview builds of Windows 11. Users booting their PCs after installing the latest flight will have been greeted by an absolute blast from the past as the startup sound shared by both Windows Vista and Windows 7 plays when logging in.

The company hasn't said what caused this bug to occur, but it is funny timing given Apple just announced Liquid Glass, which has Windows Vista and Aero Glass on everyone's mind. The boot chime plays in-place of the Windows 11 startup sound, which appears to be missing from the latest flights.

How a bug like this happens is anyone's guess. XenoPanther on X discovered the bug late last week, noting that Windows 11's startup sound has been outright replaced with the Windows Vista startup sound in system files. Indeed, it was an odd moment booting my PC on Saturday morning to discover that Windows Vista's boot sound had returned.

Here's what Microsoft said about the "bug" in the release notes:

This week’s flight comes with a delightful blast from the past and will play the Windows Vista boot sound instead of the Windows 11 boot sound. We’re working on a fix.

Of course, most users will likely be familiar with Windows Vista's boot sound via Windows 7, as that OS shared the same system sounds. In fact, Windows 7 ultimately shared a lot of similarities with Windows Vista, with some describing Windows 7 as a service pack designed to fix Windows Vista's shortcomings at the time of its release.

For those that need the reminder, here's the Windows Vista boot sound in all its glory.

Latest Windows 11 preview build has a fun bug that restores Windows Vista's iconic boot up sound. A surprise blast from the past lol pic.twitter.com/YeAeHAiyL5June 16, 2025