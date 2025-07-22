Windows XP returns from Microsoft’s graveyard in a nostalgic browser reboot — but don't expect Internet Explorer to work

A tech-savvy Reddit user recently shared a nostalgic project that brings Windows XP back to life directly in your browser with understandable limitations.

Microsoft's various builds of its Windows operating system have significantly evolved over the years, and mostly for the better, depending on how you look at it. After 4 years, Windows 11 finally surpassed Windows 10's market share as the latter's end-of-life deadline edges closer. However, there are a couple of temporary workarounds, including syncing your PC settings to the cloud via a Microsoft Account.

So, when was the last time you used Windows XP? The software giant released the operating system in 2001, which quickly became a new favourite for most users because of its broad compatibility, user-friendly interface, and improved performance compared to its predecessors.

Microsoft pulled the plug on the operating system in 2014, prompting most users to upgrade to Windows Vista. Some of us haven't used the nostalgic operating system since, though virtual machines can be used to bring Windows XP back to life.

However, the process can be daunting, and the experience is riddled with critical setbacks, including software incompatibility, security risks, and poor web compatibility. Interestingly, users craving a nostalgic trip down memory lane with Windows XP can now relive this epic era directly from their browsers.

According to a post on the r/windows subreddit on Reddit, user ducbao414 shared an interesting project that brings the nostalgic Windows XP experience directly to your browser.

The project is an experiment and not a full-blown deployment of Windows XP in your browser. It runs via win32.run web emulation, tapping into Windows XP nostalgia from its initial boot animation down to the classic desktop design.

According to the project designer:

"I made this Windows XP-in-the-browser project a while ago as a way to revisit the nostalgia of my childhood, and hopefully bring back some memories for others too. Today, July 13, marks 25 years since Windows XP development first began, so it felt like a fitting time to share it."

The project goes beyond Windows XP's graphical aesthetic; it also ships with classic preloaded games, including 3D Pinball Space Cadet, Solitaire, and Minesweeper.

Again, it is worth noting that the project is a web-based emulator and not a fully-fledged operating system. As such, it ships with several limitations, including the inability to access the web. The Internet Explorer icon featured in the project doesn't work, making it impossible to open webpages.

Additionally, Users can't run apps in the web browser-based project like you ordinarily would in an actual operating system installed on your PC. Going by some of the comments in the Reddit post, some users have indicated that sounds in the nostalgic Windows XP project don't work, seemingly narrowing down the issue to the startup sound being blocked on Safari because it's not triggered directly by user interaction.

While the designer admits that the project isn't the real Windows XP but a recreation of its UI, it's an impressive feat nonetheless. It will be interesting to see if the designer will continue working on the nostalgic project, enhancing its user experience with new features and keeping us all hooked on happy memories.