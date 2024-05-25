Microsoft gives a subtle reminder about the upcoming death of Windows 10

What you need to know

Microsoft has a new webpage in place to remind Windows 10 users about the operating system's end-of-support slated for October 14, 2025.

The page features various sections highlighting Windows 11 features, a comparison between Windows 10 and Windows 11, and a detailed guide that will help them identify and a buy a new laptop.

This is one of the less aggressive campaigns Microsoft has used to try and convince users to upgrade to Windows 11 compared to February's full-screen, multipage popup ads.

Microsoft's Windows 10 operating system continues to dominate the market share, despite being on the brink of reaching its end-of-support date slated for October 14, 2025. The tech giant recommends upgrading to its newer and AI-infused Windows 11 OS to continue receiving important security updates, new features, and quality-of-life improvements.

As it happens, the company recently launched a new webpage to remind users about Windows 10's imminent end-of-support. A subtle approach compared to the annoying full-screen multipage popup ads featured in Windows 10 earlier this year, attempting to get users to upgrade. The support page provides important information about the end of support for old Windows versions, including Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 which joined the Microsoft Graveyard last year.

The page also features a section called "Meet Windows 11" where you can learn about its new features. A separate section compares Windows 11 and Windows 10 side-by-side. As you may know, Microsoft's stringent minimum requirements for Windows 11 might prevent you from upgrading to the OS, especially if you're using dated hardware. Luckily, Microsoft also features a dedicated section on the page that will help you shop for a new laptop that meets the set minimum requirements for Windows 11.

Finally, the page also features a detailed guide that will help you transfer your data to a new Windows 11 PC using Windows Backup. There's also a comprehensive FAQ section at the bottom that will help answer most questions you might have about upgrading to Windows 11, including Microsoft's exorbitantly charged extended security update (ESU) for Windows 10 which essentially allows users to continue receiving security updates beyond Windows 10's end-of-support date.

It's apparent that most users prefer Windows 10 over Windows 11, mainly because of the latter's controversial design changes, strict minimum system requirements, and more. A petition filed by a public interest research group asking Microsoft to reconsider cutting support for Windows 10 detailed that over 40% of users still run Windows 10. It further explained the decision to cut the OS's support would negatively impact Microsoft's sustainability goal as it would lead to the "single biggest jump in junked computers ever."