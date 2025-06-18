This hidden tool will help you migrate from Windows 10 to Windows 11

Those moving from an older PC running Windows 10 will soon have a new tool for migrating to a Windows 11 PC.

As the end of Windows 10 support approaches, Microsoft is ramping up its push to upgrade users to Windows 11. But the tech giant is doing more than showing full-screen prompts and warning people to be on the "right side of risk" by upgrading to Windows 11. The company also has a handy tool in the works to make it easier to transfer files to a new PC.

Windows Migration appears to be on the way to Windows 10. The feature is an expansion of the existing Backup app on Windows 10, and it will allow you to transfer information to a new PC.

X user and well-known leaker @phantomofearth shared screenshots of the hidden feature.

"Unsurprisingly, Windows Migration is coming to Windows 10 to make it easier to move to 11 as we get closer to EoL.

The migration flow in the Backup app is hidden in today's RP CU (19045.6029), can be enabled with feature ID 56242779."

Much focus has been placed on the e-waste that will be generated by the end of Windows 10 support. Millions of people will be faced with the decision to purchase a new PC or look into alternatives such as Linux, which can run on most PCs capable of running Windows 10.

Many people will upgrade their setup with a new PC that runs Windows 11 before the end of the year. The new Windows Migration tool from Microsoft should make that process much simpler.

Windows Migration does not work yet, at least not for those who had to manually enable the hidden feature. But the interface shared by @phantomofearth suggests that you just need to connect both PCs to the same network and verify the devices to transfer your information.

The tool should move your data and settings from your old PC to your new one, making the transition relatively seamless.