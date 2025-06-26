Gears of War: Reloaded preorders — where to buy and everything you need to know

Rev up your Lancers, because Gears of War: Reloaded is on the way. This upcoming remaster marks the second time the first Gears of War has been ported to newer gaming hardware, building on the work previously done with Gears of War: Ultimate Edition a decade ago.



Preorders are live for Gears of War: Reloaded, and I've got everything you need to know about preordering and jumping in at launch, whether you're a longtime series player or a curious newcomer.

Where to preorder Gears of War: Reloaded

There's only one version of Gears of War: Reloaded to grab. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Fortunately, recommending which version of Gears of War: Reloaded to buy is fairly simple, because there's only one. The lone standard edition of Gears of War: Reloaded is $40 USD, and is slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam and Xbox PC), and PlayStation 5 on Aug. 26, 2025.



As with all Xbox first-party games, Gears of War: Reloaded supports Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning if you buy the game for Xbox consoles or Xbox PC, you'll get a copy that works on the other platform as well at no extra cost.



It's worth noting that for right now, Gears of War: Reloaded is digital-only on Xbox and PC. There is a physical version available, but it's only for PlayStation 5.

Gears of War: Reloaded



Return to Sera and dive into the original brutal campaign with Gears of War: Reloaded, a new remaster packed with extra features like 120 FPS multiplayer support and zero load times in the campaign.



Preorder from: Amazon (PS5) | Best Buy (PS5) | Xbox | Steam

Gears of War: Reloaded free upgrade

Gears of War: Reloaded includes the Brumak encounter that wasn't in the Xbox 360 game. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

If you purchased Gears of War: Ultimate Edition digitally before Gears of War: Reloaded was announced on May 5, 2025, you'll be receiving a free upgrade, giving you a copy of Gears of War: Reloaded at no extra cost.



To check and make sure you get your upgrade, go to your Xbox messages section by logging into your Xbox console or Xbox PC app on your computer.

Gears of War: Reloaded available on Xbox Game Pass

Water surfaces now have realistic reflections. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Just like other Xbox first-party games, Gears of War: Reloaded is launching day one into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. It'll also be playable through Xbox Cloud for anyone subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.



Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, as well as Meta Quest headsets, Samsung and LG Smart TVs, and Windows PC browsers via Xbox.com/play.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service. See at: Amazon | Best Buy | CDKeys

Gears of War: Reloaded — Preorder bonuses

Adam Fenix and Anya return as playable characters. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

While there aren't any special editions of Gears of War: Reloaded, there is a bonus for anyone who preorders. Any players who preorder a copy of the game will get two new multiplayer skins with Adam Fenix and Anya Stroud.



These characters are entirely new for the original Gears of War, expanding the roster of playable multiplayer skins.



Anya appears in Gears of War and Gears of War 2, but was not a playable character in multiplayer or campaign until Gears of War 3, the game where Adam Fenix made his debut. Adam isn't playable in the campaign, but is available in Gears of War 3's multiplayer for players who bought the special edition of the game or a limited edition Xbox 360.