Gears of War: Reloaded preorders — where to buy and everything you need to know
Gears of War: Reloaded is coming this year, so get ready for this return to the original outing with our preorder guide.
Rev up your Lancers, because Gears of War: Reloaded is on the way. This upcoming remaster marks the second time the first Gears of War has been ported to newer gaming hardware, building on the work previously done with Gears of War: Ultimate Edition a decade ago.
Preorders are live for Gears of War: Reloaded, and I've got everything you need to know about preordering and jumping in at launch, whether you're a longtime series player or a curious newcomer.
Where to preorder Gears of War: Reloaded
Fortunately, recommending which version of Gears of War: Reloaded to buy is fairly simple, because there's only one. The lone standard edition of Gears of War: Reloaded is $40 USD, and is slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam and Xbox PC), and PlayStation 5 on Aug. 26, 2025.
As with all Xbox first-party games, Gears of War: Reloaded supports Xbox Play Anywhere, meaning if you buy the game for Xbox consoles or Xbox PC, you'll get a copy that works on the other platform as well at no extra cost.
It's worth noting that for right now, Gears of War: Reloaded is digital-only on Xbox and PC. There is a physical version available, but it's only for PlayStation 5.
Gears of War: Reloaded
Return to Sera and dive into the original brutal campaign with Gears of War: Reloaded, a new remaster packed with extra features like 120 FPS multiplayer support and zero load times in the campaign.
Preorder from: Amazon (PS5) | Best Buy (PS5) | Xbox | Steam
Gears of War: Reloaded free upgrade
If you purchased Gears of War: Ultimate Edition digitally before Gears of War: Reloaded was announced on May 5, 2025, you'll be receiving a free upgrade, giving you a copy of Gears of War: Reloaded at no extra cost.
To check and make sure you get your upgrade, go to your Xbox messages section by logging into your Xbox console or Xbox PC app on your computer.
Gears of War: Reloaded available on Xbox Game Pass
Just like other Xbox first-party games, Gears of War: Reloaded is launching day one into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. It'll also be playable through Xbox Cloud for anyone subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, as well as Meta Quest headsets, Samsung and LG Smart TVs, and Windows PC browsers via Xbox.com/play.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service.
Gears of War: Reloaded — Preorder bonuses
While there aren't any special editions of Gears of War: Reloaded, there is a bonus for anyone who preorders. Any players who preorder a copy of the game will get two new multiplayer skins with Adam Fenix and Anya Stroud.
These characters are entirely new for the original Gears of War, expanding the roster of playable multiplayer skins.
Anya appears in Gears of War and Gears of War 2, but was not a playable character in multiplayer or campaign until Gears of War 3, the game where Adam Fenix made his debut. Adam isn't playable in the campaign, but is available in Gears of War 3's multiplayer for players who bought the special edition of the game or a limited edition Xbox 360.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, previews, reviews, interviews and different aspects of the gaming industry, specifically focusing on Xbox and PC gaming on Windows Central. You can find him on Bluesky @samueltolbert.bsky.social.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.