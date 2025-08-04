Raven Software QA workers ratify union contract with Microsoft — securing better pay and the "elimination of crunch time"

Raven Software quality assurance (QA) testers have ratified a union contract with Microsoft, securing multiple benefits and becoming the second gaming union to ratify a contract with the tech giant.



After years of bargaining, the unanimous vote secures pay increases, per a press release from the Communication Workers of America (CWA), which says testers will receive a guaranteed 10% wage increase over two years.



The contract also eliminates crunch, with a seven-day notice before any mandatory overtime is scheduled to begin.



Other benefits include expanded disability protection, a fair promotions process, and layoff protections



“After more than three years of organizing and bargaining, seeing it finally pay off feels incredible,” says Erin Hall, QA tester at Raven Software and member of the bargaining committee.



“From day one, we made it a priority to include every voice in the room, and the contract we came out with reflects what we need—better pay, real career paths, and protection from burnout. It’s a contract that actually values the work QA does. I’m proud of what we accomplished, and I hope it shows other game workers that organizing works—and it’s worth it.”



Raven Software is one of multiple studios under the Activision umbrella. In addition to leading efforts on the massive free-to-play battle royale Call of Duty: Warzone, the studio has also been responsible for developing multiple single-player campaigns, including for last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and this year's upcoming Black Ops 7.

A long fight to get to this point

Raven Software QA testers first began organizing back in January 2022, years before Activision Blizzard King was acquired by Microsoft. At the time, the fledgling group faced resistance before eventually voting to form a union in May 2022.



Microsoft agreed to remain neutral in any employee unionizing efforts the same year as part of its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard King. As a result, many teams and studios under Microsoft's gaming division have chosen to unionize over the past couple of years.



Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax Online Studios, and ZeniMax Media QA workers have all organized, as has the Activision User Research team, Blizzard Entertainment developers who work on Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft, and many more.



Raven Software QA workers are the second union to ratify a contract with Microsoft, with the QA testers at ZeniMax Workers United finalizing a contract back in June.

Great news after a turbulent past few weeks

ZeniMax Media QA testers previously ratified a contract with Microsoft back in June. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

This news also comes just a few weeks after Microsoft announced layoffs impacting the Xbox division, including across parts of Activision Blizzard King.



A full accounting of the layoffs still isn't complete, but hundreds of talented workers are now gone across multiple teams, with multiple games such as Perfect Dark and a new MMORPG from ZeniMax Online Studios being canceled.



While it's unclear what the future holds, sources speaking with Windows Central have emphasized the continued need to unionize, allowing workers to band together in the face of large corporations.



It's been a long road for Raven Software's QA testers, but it's still a victory worth celebrating.