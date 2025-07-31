Xbox PC branding appears to have shifted to Xbox on PC — a subtle change but one that makes way more sense

As seen in the latest Grounded 2 trailer, it's now "Xbox on PC" and not "Xbox PC."

Has Microsoft finally settled on the best branding for its gaming efforts on PC? With the latest small, but effective change, I think they might have finally found it.

As reported by The Verge, popping up now is the newest branding, "Xbox on PC" which replaces the artist formerly known as "Xbox PC." The word "on" has been added, but I think that makes a crucial definition much clearer.

As The Verge points out, both Xbox PC and Xbox on PC have been used in recent weeks, with Hellblade 2 and Age of Mythology: Retold both having used both branding terms.

But Xbox on PC now seems to be the agreed upon way forward, as seen above in the closing screen from the Grounded 2 early access launch trailer.

You could argue this is an Xbox PC, except it isn't really, it's just a PC that leans heavily into the Xbox brand. (Image credit: Microsoft | ASUS)

The simple change makes a much clearer definition, though. As The Verge report says, and I completely agree, this now makes it much more obvious you're getting Xbox games on your PC, as opposed to something being an Xbox PC, a dedicated piece of hardware.

It was inevitable that the waters would be muddied when Xbox started out entirely as a console brand, completely separated from the PC gaming space. It started to creep in through the Windows 8 and glorious Windows Phone days, before really ramping up with Windows 10.

As I've said to many people many times, Xbox stopped being all about console the best part of a decade ago as Microsoft started to finally, properly embrace the PC with its gaming brand. Games for Windows Live was terrible and never should have existed when Xbox was in the locker all along.

We've seen it too with Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass became PC Game Pass, making it a much clearer distinction. PC gamers could easily be forgiven for dismissing it as a console product, because that's what Xbox has traditionally been.

I'd argue that while this is the best attempt yet (certainly more so than the confusing and meme-worthy "This is an Xbox" marketing campaign) why has it taken so long?

Xbox Play Anywhere as an initiative launched nearly nine years ago. This was the first really big push to integrate both console and PC gaming together. Why did it take until 2025 to recognize Xbox on PC as being a sensible way to think about things?

Are we finally at a point where all this might make more sense to the average consumer? (Image credit: Xbox)

Xbox is available in so many different ways now. You have the console, you have the PC, cloud. You can access Game Pass and games you own on your smartphone, tablet, Steam Deck, handheld gaming PC, even VR headsets like the Meta Quest 3s.

Those of us entrenched in the ecosystem might well understand, but for those who are newer or more casual users, it can be a minefield to understand. At least in this case, it finally seems to make a little more sense.