Age of Mythology: Retold FAQ — Xbox Game Pass, release date, platforms, and everything you need to know

Titans and gods are clashing once again.

After going dormant for years following the closure of its original developer, the Age of Empires real-time strategy franchise has seen a massive revival over the last few years, with Xbox Game Studios' dedicated team at World's Edge working together with partners to bring new games and the definitive versions of older titles alike to life.

Now, it's finally Age of Mythology's turn. As the first fully 3D game in the series, Age of Mythology took a number of ambitious leaps away from its predecessors and immediate successors. With detailed new graphics and a suite of gameplay changes for the modern era, there's a lot to learn about Age of Mythology: Retold. I've gathered details on all the frequently asked questions and everything you need to know in this article.

Age of Mythology: Retold Command armies of mythological units and classic heroes in Age of Mythology: Retold. New tweaks to the experience mean reusable God Powers and rebalanced gameplay for the Greeks, Norse, Egyptians, and Atlanteans. Buy from: Best Buy

What is Age of Mythology: Retold?

What is Age of Mythology: Retold? Age of Mythology: Retold is a remake of the original Age of Mythology, a strategy game that puts players in charge of mythological armies with the power of gods like Zeus, Odin, and Ra.

The original Age of Mythology was developed by Ensemble, the now-defunct studio that kicked off the Age of Empires franchise. Released in 2002, Age of Mythology is a spinoff of Age of Empires, letting players command mythologically-inclined forces from the Greeks, Egyptians, and Norse, with units like Minotaurs, Dwarfs, and Scarabs. Players also have access to God Powers, unique abilities that can suddenly turn the tide of a battle or rapidly boost their faction's economy across a campaign and multiplayer.

The game was expanded in 2003 with the Titans expansion, which added the Atlanteans as a playable faction and a new campaign following the threat of Kronos, as well as allowing each faction to craft a game-changing Titan. In 2016, supporting developer Skybox Labs released the Tale of the Dragon expansion, which added the Chinese as a fifth faction.

Age of Mythology: Retold was announced in 2022, when World's Edge and Xbox Game Studios confirmed that at long last Age of Mythology would be rebuilt like the Age of Empires Definitive Editions.

Age of Mythology: Retold is going further than these prior efforts though, with far more gameplay balance changes and altered elements compared to the remastered Age of Empires games. This includes making God Powers reusable, as well as better balancing across the different factions. Age of Mythology: Retold includes the Greeks, Egyptians, Norse, and Atlanteans. The Chinese are coming in the remake's first expansion, and are expected to be significantly changed in line with player feedback.

Does Age of Mythology: Retold feature multiplayer?

Does Age of Mythology: Retold feature multiplayer? Yes, Age of Mythology: Retold features multiplayer, just like the original game.

The original Age of Empires supported multiplayer when it first launched in 1997, allowing several players to hop into matches as friends or foes. This trend has continued with every game in the franchise, including Age of Mythology in 2002. Naturally, Age of Mythology: Retold also supports multiplayer, meaning that once you're done with the campaign, you can play online against human opponents with your chosen godly faction.

Is Age of Mythology: Retold cross-platform?

Is Age of Mythology: Retold cross-platform? Yes, Age of Mythology: Retold supports cross-platform play for players on Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC.

There isn't an overwhelming abundance of strategy games available on console, with the genre traditionally thriving on PC due to the nature of the controls, needing a mouse and keyboard. With Age of Mythology: Retold supporting controller or mouse and keyboard controls on Xbox and PC from day one, this difference is seriously mitigated.

As a result, Age of Mythology: Retold supports cross-platform play across Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC. Players can take control of mythological forces and enjoy the game with their friends, no matter which platform they choose to play on.

What platforms is Age of Mythology: Retold coming to?

What platforms is Age of Mythology: Retold coming to? Age of Mythology: Retold is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC at launch.

When developer World's Edge first began working with external partners on the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition remasters, the studio was focused on bringing the games to Windows PC across PC Game Pass and Steam. Things changed in 2023, which saw the arrival of Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires 4 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles, though at this time, Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition remains exclusive to PC hardware.

With Age of Mythology: Retold, the series is seeing its first-ever day-and-date launch across both a console and Windows PC, the culmination of years of effort and technical learning across World's Edge and the rest of the development teams on the project.

Age of Mythology: Retold is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. It won't be available on the older Xbox One consoles, as Microsoft has for the most part moved from developing games for last-generation hardware, having made this decision back in 2023. The result of this is that the game can be built around a higher "baseline," allowing for heavier visual effects and higher-resolution textures on screen at the same time, without causing problems.

Is Age of Mythology: Retold coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Is Age of Mythology: Retold coming to Xbox Game Pass? The standard edition of Age of Mythology: Retold is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on day one.

Microsoft reworked how Xbox Game Pass tiers work in 2024, removing the Console tier for new subscribers (though current subscribers are allowed to maintain the tier) and introducing the Standard tier.

While the Console tier is on its way out, Core subscribers have access to a limited selection of games and online play, while Standard subscribers will have access to a broader library of titles that doesn't include the newest games.

Nothing has changed at the top tiers, however, as Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers are still getting the standard editions of all Xbox first-party games on day one. Anyone subscribed to either tier will be able to play Age of Mythology: Retold when it launches without having to buy it.

Age of Mythology: Retold is one of many Xbox first-party titles to launch in Xbox Game Pass across 2024 and early in 2025. Several other games are also on the way from across Activision Blizzard King, Bethesda Softworks, and Xbox Game Studios, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Avowed.

When is the release date for Age of Mythology: Retold? The standard edition of Age of Mythology: Retold is launching on Sep. 4, 2024. The premium edition will be available on Aug. 24, 2024.

Age of Mythology: Retold was given a release date during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024, where the team revealed that the standard edition of the game would be launching on Sep. 4, 2024. Additionally, anyone buying the premium edition would get a week of early access, meaning they can start playing on August 28 instead.

This early access is also open for anyone subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass who then decide to purchase the premium upgrade, in a similar fashion to upgrades that are available for previously-released Xbox first-party games like Forza Horizon 5 and Starfield.