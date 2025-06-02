The Alters is a sci-fi survival game from 11 Bit Studios, and it's coming to PC and Xbox.

The Alters is a story-driven action-survival game where you see the protagonist, Jan Dolski, fight for survival on a remote alien planet. Using a resource called Rapidium, Jan will create alternative versions of himself to help guide himself and the resources he must collect, to safely escape the planet's surface before the sun burns them all to a crisp.

Developed by 11 Bit Studios, The Alters is a choice-based, story-driven action-survival game (what a mouthful!) that will put your efficiency and decision-making skills to the ultimate test. From the very start, players are tasked with getting their large remote base moving to a distant location in the opposite direction of the oncoming sun.

Jan is determined to do whatever it takes to survive. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

You see, Jan's mission has gone wrong, and as a result, he finds himself alone on a distant planet—one where rescue is weeks away. To survive, Jan will make use of the rare element Rapidium to create alternate versions of himself, known as Alters, to escape the path of the oncoming planet's sun, which will burn him and his Alters if they're caught in its path.

These alerts come from different outcomes of past decisions Jan never made. Such as choosing to stand up to his abusive father, something the real Jan never did.

These actions created an alternative version of himself, known as the Technician, who never actually existed outside of the confines of a potential alternate reality.

Multiplayer

While there are many Jan's to command, none of them can be played directly by you or anyone else. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Will The Alters have multiplayer? No, The Alters was conceived and continues to be a single-player game.

The Alters is single-player, although it was initially conceived as a resource-oriented board game!

This year, several games have been released that could have implemented some form of multiplayer but opted not to, for all the right reasons. Games such as Avowed and DOOM: The Dark Ages are single-player games that previously had some sort of multiplayer component, either rumored or part of a previous game.

However, these games are delightful in their own right, and multiplayer would have only taken away from the experience. Much of the same could be said when it comes to The Alters, which would surely lose out on deep-narrative aspects if it included multiplayer.

However, never say never. You never know when a game might add some form of the coop or multiplayer component down the road, post-launch!

(Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

When does The Alters release? The Alter's release is scheduled for June 13, 2025.

While the current release date is set in stone, that wasn't always the case for The Alters. The game was initially slated for a 2024 release, but it was delayed into the first quarter of 2025.

Following that delay, it was further pushed into the summer of 2025 and later defined as the date we now have, June 13, 2025.

Platforms

A deep ocean of hot choices to pick from when it comes to where to play The Alters. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hogluns)

What platforms will The Alters be available on? The Alters will be available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5.

Currently, The Alters is slated for all ninth-generation consoles except the Switch. Even with the launch of the Switch 2, nothing has been announced for the platform.

However, never say never. If The Alters sees terrific numbers on their end, The Alters could likely see a release on the Switch 2, as it looks to see an increased number of third-party developers on the platform.

Game Pass

The Alters will arrive day one on Game Pass, and in style! (Image credit: 11 Bit Studios (Microsoft for logo) — Edited by Michael Hoglund)

Will The Alters be on Game Pass? Yes, The Alters will be available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass when the game launches on June 13, 2025.

11 Bit Studios has had a deal in place over recent years that allows Xbox ecosystem gamers unfettered access to their games on Game Pass. These games include but are not limited to Moonlighter, Frostpunk 1, Frostpunk 2, This War of Mine: Final Cut, and upcoming games such as The Alters and Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault.

The deal in place was initially announced in 2023 and further updated later in 2024. It allows for access to all 11 Bit Studio titles to be delivered to Game Pass, while "the rights to the Games will remain with the Company."

These sorts of deals are generally met with great praise. From the likes of Rebellion with Atomfall, Sega, and more, Game Pass has continued to be a success for many companies joining the program.

Xbox Game Pass

Cross-save

Cross-save on any Game Platform, circular or square. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Will the Alters have cross-save? Partially. The Alters will share cross-save between all Xbox platforms, which includes Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox Store version on Windows PC. It will not have cross-save for other platforms, such as PlayStation 5.

While cross-save has become a popular feature that plenty of gamers appreciate, it's not always part of games these days.

One such place where it's usually present is within the Game Pass platform. Games that are released across both Windows PC and Xbox Series X|S generally have the added feature of cross-save.

Play Anywhere

Jan Dolski headed off to his other Xbox platform. (Image credit: Future via Michael Hoglund)

Will The Alters be Play Anywhere? Yes, The Alters will be playable across Xbox Series X|S consoles and Windows PC through the Xbox store if purchased within the Xbox ecosystem.

Some titles are available as part of Microsoft's Play Anywhere initiative. However, Game Pass titles are far more likely to benefit from it.

The Alters is no different; like most of the 11 Bit Studios lineup in Game Pass, it will be part of the Play Anywhere program. Players who purchase The Alters on Xbox Series X|S or through the Xbox store will be able to play it on any Xbox platform.

Steam Deck

Valve's Steam Deck from 2022 remains a popular platform for PC gamers. (Image credit: Miles Dompier | Windows Central)

Will The Alters run on Steam Deck? Yes! Although, you may need to run the game in desktop mode.

As reported in 2024 through The Alters demo, the game will be playable on Steam Deck. The only caveat is that players may have to play in Desktop mode when it launches.

If an update is available around the launch, I'll change the text here to reflect the fix. Currently, all we have to go on in their pinned post on the Steam forums is that they're aware of the issue and are looking to fix it.

Trailers

The Alters | Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What if The Alters Could Play The Alters? | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On