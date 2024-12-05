One of the best dungeon crawling and shopkeeping simulators I've ever played is getting a sequel in 2025

What you need to know

11 bit studios and Digital Sun have announced Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault during today's PC Gaming Show Most Wanted.

The game is a sequel to 2018's RPG-inspired, dungeon crawingling, shopkeeping management game, Moonlighter.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault features new 3D graphics, compared to its predecessor's pixel art style, but maintains and builds upon the previous game's winning formula.

In a blink-and-you-missed-it trailer during the PC Gaming Showcase Most Wanted today, Polish publisher 11 bit studios and Spanish developers Digital Sun revealed a sequel to 2018's RPG meets shopkeeping simulator meets dungeon crawler, Moonlighter. Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault is shaping up for a 2025 release on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation 5.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Moonlighter 2 returns with the previous game's protagonist, Will, who is now much more skilled in battle and haggling for the best prices. The little merchant is hungry for adventure, and treasure, and is willing to strike out on his own deep into the perilous vaults where he will collect loot. Once he returns to his shop, Moonlighter 2 cranks up the cozy as Will turns his attention to haggling for the best prices on his wares. Players can customize their shop with dazzling decorations, but they'll have to go deep into the depths of the vaults for worthwhile loot so they can afford the goods.

One notable difference between Moonlighter and its predecessor is the change in art direction. The original game featured a dazzling pixel art aesthetic with a top-down camera, but Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault has grown into a 3D arena. Despite the shift in art style, the color palette and character designs are all reminiscent of the original Moonlighter, and the new visuals still bear the same charm and atmosphere.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios) (Image credit: 11 bit studios)

"The original Moonlighter was a pivotal moment for us, marking the growth of Digital Sun as a team. Five years on, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault showcases everything we've learned along the way. We're channeling all our craftsmanship into creating a game that's not just better, but brimming with even more charm in every detail,” said Javier Gimenez, Digital Sun CEO.

Players can look forward to investing in the development of the game's village by supporting the local businesses, upgrading Will's gear, and unlocking new opportunities that help the village of Tresna flourish. The better off the people of Tresna are, the more they have to spend at your shop, after all! Prepare your gear, hit the vaults, and see how low you can go. The deeper you adventure, the more danger—and the better the loot. Turn that loot into hard-earned profits with Will's undeniable charm and haggling skills.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault has a planned release in 2025 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. While the original Moonlighter was available on Xbox Game Pass, there has yet to be any confirmation that Moonlighter 2 will be available on the subscription service. The publisher, 11 bit studios, has a deal with Xbox to bring a portion of its catalog to Game Pass, and we have seen other titles like Creatures of Ava and Frostpunk 2 launch into the service on day one. However, it has not been a broad-reaching deal, as 11 bit studios' titles like The Thaumaturge and The Invincible did not join Game Pass.

