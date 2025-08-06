MSI showed me its new mini PCs, and it's no game — a Copilot+ PC variant of this Cubi NUC could replace your desktop at work

MSI's Cubi NUC AI-1UMG is the first of two new Windows 11 mini PCs, with a bigger Copilot+ PC-certified sibling, the Cubi NUC AI+ 2MG.

A prominent brand among PC gamers, MSI has offered some of the best value graphics cards and motherboards for years. I've used its hardware more times than I count; in my custom-built desktops and those made for friends, but the brand has still expanded its scope more than I realized.

I'm aware of its budget-centric gaming laptops; they're popular during almost any sales event, such as Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, because they offer an affordable introduction for those who otherwise don't have a substantial budget. Still, I had overlooked the manufacturer's efforts in the mini PC space until it revealed some intriguing new MSI "Cubi" models at CES 2025.

MSI invited me to its London office to hear details of exactly that: its two new AI-centric mini PCs now functional and running Windows 11, with a sample to tinker with and some insight into why the company is expanding its Cubi range with the MSI Cubi NUC A1 1UM and AI+ 2MG.

I took a trip to MSI's UK office in London, United Kingdom, to understand what these Cubi NUC mini PCs are all about. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Intel introduced the concept of a NUC (Next Unit of Computing) mini PC in 2013, using its low-power "Sandy Bridge" mobile processors, and continued to iterate on the design until ASUS acquired a non-exclusive license to Intel's NUC designs. Now, there are examples of mini PCs that cater to specific needs and even venture beyond Intel chips.

Many brands have updated their naming trends, but MSI remains traditional, sticking with NUC and utilizing Intel's "Lunar Lake" Core Ultra mobile processors in its Copilot+ PC effort, the Cubi NUC AI+ 2MG, and "Meteor Lake" equivalents in the Cubi NUC AI 1UMG, though both are configurable for component changes.

At a glance, the concept remains familiar: a blocky, miniature cube equipped with Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and running Windows 11, offering the same level of versatility as any productivity-centric laptop or desktop PC, albeit in a tiny form. However, there are a few features that MSI hopes will make these mini PCs stand out from the crowd.

Image 1 of 3 Side panel with PGR logo and power button connection port. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) Front panel USB-A, USB-C ports, and integrated power button. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) Twin rear USB-C, HDMI, and 2.5Gb Ethernet ports alongside a power port. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

First up is the sustainability angle since both of the Cubi NUC models are built with PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) materials, and, according to Gökhan Bodur, the jovial head of MSI UK marketing, the packaging will later follow suit to remove all instances of plastic bags and ties inside. It sounds like an obvious move for the enterprise sector, but I'm still celebrating every example of responsible manufacturing when I see it.

Measuring just 0.826 liters, the Cubi NUC AI+ 2M sets a new standard for mini PCs. MSI (January 7, 2025)

Then, the pint-size Cubi NUC AI 1UMG (0.51 L) and Cubi NUC AI+ 2MG (0.826 L) come with a cute, detachable power button that makes it much more viable to attach the mini PCs to the back of a monitor with an included VESA mount. To be fair, the Cubi NUC already has a power-link option via HDMI to wake the mini PC through a compatible MSI-branded monitor, and the dual 2.5G Ethernet ports on both models will likely offer a "Wake on LAN" alternative, like other NUCs.

Image 1 of 4 The internals of the bottom cover feature basic SSD heatsinks (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) The Cubi NUC A1 1UMG has upgradeable SODIMM RAM and standard M.2 solid-state drives. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) Opening up the Cubi NUC A1 1UMG is straightforward with four standard screws. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central) MSI includes a VESA mount to help you attach the Cubi NUC mini PCs to compatible monitors and stands. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Nevertheless, it's easy enough to attach the power button to the side port of the Cubi NUC, and it's the route I'd likely take if I were setting one up in the kinds of small business or education settings that MSI is targeting. The button itself has a sticky pad, so it can still be mounted out of sight without being out of reach — a useful addition that I'd like to see in more consumer mini PCs.

Finally, at least on the Cubi NUC A1 1UMG, you can connect four external monitors via the dual HDMI and Thunderbolt 4 ports. It's a big effort for a mini PC, but it has its reasons.

Of course, you could set up a typical workspace with screens dedicated to any particular app or metric tracker, but the Cubi NUCs are also targeting digital signage. In that, you could display four individual menus at a restaurant, or run a multi-screen ordering system. It's a flexible little PC, but a reminder that it's targeting enterprise markets first, not your average PC consumers.

The Cubi NUC A1 1UMG offers decent specs and an NPU that's rated up to 11 TOPS , which falls below the 40 TOPS requirement for Copilot+ PC certification. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Then again, there's nothing really stopping anyone from buying a Cubi NUC from MSI, particularly if you're craving a Copilot+ mini PC similar to the Beelink SER9, existing in a category that's already extremely slim. It won't be the cheapest thing in the world, but one ready-made $949.99 variant of the Cubi NUC AI+ 2MG features the same Intel Core Ultra 7 258V chip as MSI's Claw 8 AI+ handheld, a category leader in its own right.

Core Ultra 7 258V MSI Cubi NUC AI+ 2MG: $949.99 at Amazon A fully-fledged Copilot+ PC, this Cubi NUC AI+ 2MG variant includes Intel's Core Ultra 7 258V processor with a massive 32GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive.

For anyone else interested in replacing their full-size desktop with a pint-sized alternative, the previous-generation Cubi NUC A1 1UMG is priced at $749.99 at Best Buy with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD paired with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, but configurable with the same Core Ultra 7 155H that featured in Lenovo's Slim 7i 14 (Gen 9) — one of my all-time favorite laptops. While the memory and storage are generous, it still stands in the shadow of its more capable Cubi NUC AI+ 2MG sibling, but it has its own target audience.

Core Ultra 5 125H MSI Cubi NUC AI 1UMG: $749.99 at Best Buy Intel's Core Ultra 5 125H processor pairs with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive in this ready-made Cubi NUC AI 1UMG from Best Buy.

We first saw the Cubi NUC AI+ 2M at CES 2025. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear | Windows Central)

It'll be tempting to recommend the Copilot+ PC-certified Cubi NUC AI+ 2MG if it were ever to go on sale, particularly after I was shown MSI's rigorous testing process that ensures each mini PC should last for years. It's reassuring for a market that I'm not familiar with seeing MSI explore.

If a regular consumer were to spring for the AI+ 2MG, they'd get a built-in microphone, speakers, fingerprint reader via the on-device power button, and even a dedicated Copilot button, if they really wanted those.

Either way, I'm just happy to see more Copilot+ PC options that aren't strictly laptops. Anyone who recognizes my byline will know that I'm a big advocate for mini PCs; I'm adamant that they're a better solution than semi-permanently leaving a laptop attached to a docking station.

That, and it's satisfying seeing products make it out of CES 2025 and into full production, rather than disappearing into the ether. Still, if either of these new mini PCs deserves highlighting, it's the Cubi NUC AI+ 2MG, and I hope it'll succeed well enough to warrant some generational follow-ups from MSI.