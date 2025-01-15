2025 is the year of the AI mini PC — Here are the 6 CES devices I'm most excited about

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini X and ThinkCentre Neo 50q were some of the most exciting mini PCs shown at CES 2025.

While at CES 2025, I was able to check out the latest hardware from various OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). Usually, at these shows, you'll see a range of laptops, some powerful desktops, graphics cards, and monitors. But nestled between these more common devices, I also came across more mini PCs than usual — and just about all of them featured AI processors.

Mini PCs have obviously been around for a while now, but this increase got me thinking about the newest technologies and SoC (system on a chip) offerings. Because of these latest advances, companies have finally gotten to a place where they can put a greater deal of power within a small form factor, which results in more balanced yet inexpensive computing alternatives to desktops.

So, which devices were shown at CES? Let's dive in and discuss the mini PCs I'm most excited about and what makes them stand out from the crowd.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini X and ThinkCentre Neo 50q — The first Snapdragon X SoC mini PCs

Image 1 of 1 These Windows on ARM AI mini PCs offer up to 45 NUC TOPS. (Image credit: Windows Central)

First off, Lenovo announced the world's first mini PCs that feature Snapdragon X chips in the form of the IdeaCentre Mini X and ThinkCentre Neo 50q. Both devices feature AI-boosting NPUs (neural processing units) and can output 45 TOPS, which makes them AI PCs ready to handle Copilot+ capabilities. Additionally, since Snapdragon uses Arm architecture and these mini PCs run Windows 11, these are also both Windows on Arm devices.

At this point, neither Lenovo AI mini PC offers a Snapdragon X Elite SoC. But it's possible that such a configuration could launch in the future.

The Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini X releases in April 2025 and will have a starting price of $659.99. Meanwhile, the Lenovo IdeaCentre Tower launches this June and should start at a $699.99 MSRP.

Geekom QS1 — The first Snapdragon X Elite mini PC

Image 1 of 1 Lenovo might technically be releasing the world's first mini PCs with Snapdragon X chips, but Geekom has the first mini PC with a Snapdragon X Elite chip. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Now, we already discussed that Lenovo officially has the world's first mini PC with a Snapdragon X SoC. That said (as noted in our CES 2025 awards,) Geekom has revealed that it will later release the world's first-known Snapdragon X Elite-powered mini PC that runs Windows 11 Pro. This, of course, makes it another Windows on Arm AI mini PC.

According to Geekom, this upcoming device reaches up to 45 NUC TOPS, comes with the expected integrated Qualcomm Adreno GPU (graphics processing unit), offers a dual-channel LPDDR5x with up to 64GB, and storage for up to 2 NVME Gen 4 SSDs. As with most Geekom mini PCs, it also features a slew of ports to meet your various connection needs.

The price and expected release date for the Geekom QS1 is currently unknown.

HP Z2 Mini G1a — An extremely powerful mini PC

Image 1 of 3 The HP Z2 Mini G1a is small compared to a desktop but beefy compared to many other mini PCs. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) There are a slew of ports to meet your various connection needs. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) Despite it's larger size for a mini PC, the Z2 Mini G1a can still be mounted to the back of a monitor or under a desk. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

While there are many mini PCs that come in small, squat casings, the shape of the HP Z2 Mini G1a is more like a compressed desktop. Despite its somewhat large size (for a mini PC), HP has designed it to be mounted behind your monitor or under your desk.

As for the use case, HP's website describes the HP Z2 Mini G1a as a device that can "tackle workflows previously not possible on a mini workstation," such as accelerated render times within 3D creative programs. What this all means is that this should be a rather powerful little computer, if not the most powerful mini PC out there.

To help with this heftier workload, it features an AMD Ryzen AI Max Pro Series processor capable of up to 50 NPU TOPS, with an integrated AMD Radeon graphics card, up to 128GB RAM, and up to 8TB SSD. It also has a healthy range of ports to keep up with your various connection needs.

The HP Z2 Mini G1a is expected to release sometime in Spring 2025 and likely has a hefty price tag.

MSI Cubi NUC AI+ 2M — A Copilot+ mini PC

Image 1 of 2 The MSI Cubi NUC AI+ 2M has a power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader and a Copilot button. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) It offers dual LAN ports and can be mounted behind a monitor. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

MSI revealed two new mini PCs at CES 2025: the Cubi NUC AI+ 2M and the Cubi NUC AI 1UM. While both look good, the former is more intriguing for me.

With more and more AI mini PCs coming to market, it's not too surprising to see that the new MSI Cubi NUC AI+ 2M features a Copilot button (and a power button/fingerprint reader) right on the front. Due to that Copilot button and the Lunar Lake Intel Core Ultra 258V processor within it, this mini PC technically meets the necessary requirements to be labeled as a Copilot+ PC, or rather a Copilot+ mini PC. According to MSI, the Cubi NUC AI+ 2M can reach up to 115 NPU TOPS.

What's more, this mini PC features a built-in D-Mic and speaker as well as two Thunderbolt 4 ports, dual 2.5G LAN ports, and support for up to three displays. The release date and pricing are yet unknown.

Acer Revo Box AI — An AI mini PC with a an easy-access fingerprint reader

Image 1 of 3 The Arcer Revo Box AI features a white casing that stands out compared to the usual black or grey casings. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) A fingerprint reader is located on the top of the mini PC for easy access. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) There are a decent number of ports on the Revo Box AI, but only one USB-C port. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Acer is yet another company that has jumped back into mini PCs with its latest Revo Box AI. This small AI computer stands out with its white casing, where most competitors are silver or black. But one of the things I like most about this design is that the fingerprint reader is on the top of the device and easier to reach than options with a power button/fingerprint reader on the front.

It's packed with an Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processor with an NPU that can reach up to 48 TOPS, and an integrated Intel Arc graphics card. Otherwise, it features up to 32GB LPDDR5X, and up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Expansion-wise, it has one M.2 2230 WLAN slot and two M.2 2280 SSD slots. It also offers Wi-Fi 7 and a decent range of ports, although it would be better if it had more than one USB-C connection.

This mini PC is expected to launch sometime in Q2 2025 with a starting price of $799.99.

Several AI mini PCs to choose from this year

Mini PCs have been around for a long time but have quietly been gaining in popularity over the last few years. This is partially evident by at least a couple of OEMs revealing their first new mini PCs in years at CES 2025.

With both AI and non-AI options releasing over the next few months, these compact computers are decently powerful alternatives to the full desktops and laptops competing for consumer attention. If you want something less expensive that can hide away for a more minimalist look in 2025, then mini PCs might just be the answer for you this year.