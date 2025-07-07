"I don't know how I managed without it" — the best office upgrade I ever made just hit a new low price

I've never used a better dual-monitor mount than the MSI MAG MT201D, and right now it's never been cheaper.

I thought my office setup was complete ... until I met the MSI MAG MT201D dual-monitor mount.

Not only is it the single best accessory I've ever purchased to complement my desktop work and gaming space, but it's also not going to break the bank even at full price.

While I can easily recommend the MAG MT201D at the usual $130 MSRP, the fact that it's down to $84.99 at Amazon for Prime Day — by far the lowest price in its history — makes it the single accessory that I'm urging all of my dual-screen friends to consider if you have a Prime membership.

Dual monitors Save 35% MSI MAG MT201D: was $129.99 now $84.99 at Amazon "It's a dual-arm monitor mount that works flawlessly and is built to a high standard. What else can I say? Sure, you could spend less, but at this price you really can't go wrong with what MSI offers from its MAG MT201D. If you have two monitors on your desk, this should be your next office upgrade." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Features: 75mm x 75mm or 100mm x 100mm VESA support, screen size up to 45 inches, tilt/swivel/pivot ergonomics, three-year warranty. 👉 See at: Amazon.com or Newegg.com

Why do I love MSI's dual-monitor mount so much?

MSI's MAG MT201D is a stellar dual-monitor mount that has freed up a ton of space on my desk. (Image credit: Future)

Sometimes you upgrade your desktop setup and wonder how you ever managed without the additional hardware. In my case, this occurred with MSI's MAG MT201D dual-monitor mount.

For far too long, I dealt with built-in monitor stands with poor ergonomics and zero space-saving attributes. Now that both of my main monitors — including a 34-inch ultrawide and a 27-inch 4K screen — are attached to MSI's stand, I can never go back.

In my MSI MAG MT201D review, I said:

"When I began my search for the ultimate monitor mount, I was hesitant to spend the $100-$130 on the MSI MAG MT201D. I'm glad I took a chance and didn't spend less on an inferior product. I'm here to firmly recommend the MAG MT201D for anyone using two oversized monitors and who has the space to let the mount's arm operate properly. With a three-year warranty and a quality build, I'm certainly satisfied with my purchase, and I'm confident you will be, too."

Thanks to the smart design, I can freely move my screens around depending on how I'm working or gaming. Need to edit some photos in 4K? No problem; I just pull one monitor forward and square it up with my seat.

Need to multitask or game on the ultrawide? It gets set up at the perfect height so that my neck isn't taking damage while I sit.

The MAG MT201D supports both 75x75mm and 100x100mm VESA mounts, which cover the vast majority of modern monitors. And because it can attach with a C-clamp or with drilled anchors, you can decide whether or not you put holes in your desk.

I chose to use the C-clamp, and so far it has had no problems with stability. It's as secure as when I installed it. I've also not noticed any sag on the tensioning for the arms; everything stays where I put it.

Image 1 of 4 A look at the C-clamp in action, keeping the stand securely in place. (Image credit: Future) A top look of the mounting bracket, which hardly takes up any space on my desk. (Image credit: Future) The mounting arms work with 75x75mm and 100x100mm VESA standards. (Image credit: Future) Each arm on the mount has channels for easy cable management. (Image credit: Future)

Another perk that I sorely needed is cable management. The MAG MT201D's arms all have channels in which you can run your cables to your monitors. My desk has never been less cluttered.

The monitor mount supports two displays, each at up to 44.09 pounds and measuring 45 inches. That should cover just about everyone, save those with super ultrawide screens.

MSI throws in a three-year warranty to protect your purchase, but after 6 months of flawless daily use, I don't expect I'll need to use it.

You can pick up the MSI MAG MT201D for just $84.99 at Amazon or Newegg. This Prime Day deal marks it down to the lowest price it's ever been.

