I’ve been using this Alienware 240Hz gaming monitor for 2 years — less than $1 a day if I'd bought it with this Prime Day discount

I've since mounted the AW2723DF on a monitor arm, but the included adjustable stand is still superb.

PC gamers could argue all day about the "perfect" resolution and refresh rate combination on gaming monitors, but I've rarely seen any appeal in the extremely high-end options. For me, 2560 x 1440, also known as 1440p, is an ideal middle ground that bumps you over "Full HD" (1080p) without going to a GPU-stressing 4K (2160p).

Ever since I reviewed the Alienware AW2723DF in March 2023, I've never been tempted by anything else. Sure, it can push its refresh rate above 240Hz (up to 280Hz), but I generally keep it at the former for desktop use and cap most of my games around 144 FPS anyway. Now that Amazon is selling the Alienware AW2723DF for $393.99, just before Amazon Prime Day, it's easier than ever to recommend (if you have a Prime membership).

"I'm something of a USB hub myself"

A plastic panel hides all your cables, sliding into place with little effort. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Part of the reason I kept the 27-inch AW2723DF as a permanent fixture on my monitor arm is its wealthy selection of ports, including a USB 3.2 Gen 1 hub. Essentially, I can leave a collection of USB dongles in the underside of this monitor, hidden from view, and have a single cable connected to my PC to handle it all.

I have two receivers for a work mouse (Logitech MX Master 2S, my beloved) and a gaming mouse (Logitech G305 Lightspeed, I am a simple man) connected behind there, along with a USB-A to USB-C cable that connects whatever I feel like. It's usually hooked up to an official Xbox Series X|S controller, but it works with anything else. Too convenient, especially with the slide-off panel.

A quick-release button is all you need to separate a vertical mount from the triangular desk stand. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

I know it sounds unusual to shower so much praise on a monitor stand that I eventually removed, but Alienware really deserves its flowers on this one. Yeah, the feet are big and encroached too much on my older desk (it would be fine with my replacement), but it's almost too easy to adjust this thing vertically, and it doubles as a cable management solution.

600 nits is almost comically bright, and I haven't felt a reason to crank the brightness anywhere close to its max. Then again, I generally keep my monitors in an area free of glare and direct natural light, so it doesn't necessarily need to be that bright in the first place. It's nice to have, if you're gaming in a well-lit room.

Otherwise, the DisplayPort and HDMI port pairing works well to have my Xbox Series X hooked up alongside my PC, ready to switch when inspiration strikes. However, being an IPS panel, you won't get the same lush experience with dark scenes in games or videos as you would on an OLED equivalent, and it can look a little washed out in extreme darkness. It's never been bad enough for me to care in the long run, but it's worth mentioning.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Alienware AW2723DF Display type LED-backlit LCDTFT active matrixFast IPS nano color Resolution QHD 2560 x 1440 Refresh rate 280Hz (DisplayPort OC)240Hz (DisplayPort)144Hz (HDMI) Brightness 600 cd/m² Color gamut 100% sRGB95% DCI-P31.07 billion colors Pixel per inch 109 Viewing angle 178° (horizontal)178° (vertical) Contrast ratio 1000:1 (dynamic) Response 1ms (gray-to-gray extreme) Features VESA Adaptive-SyncAMD FreeSync Premium ProNVIDIA G-Sync compatible Dimensions 23.9 x 10.6 x 16 in (with stand) Weight 12.6 lbs

