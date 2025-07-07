I’ve been using this Alienware 240Hz gaming monitor for 2 years — less than $1 a day if I'd bought it with this Prime Day discount

Deals
By published

Alienware's 27-inch (AW2723DF) IPS gaming monitor features a 1440p resolution at 240Hz, and I've never craved anything more.

Alienware AW2723DF monitor on a desk with a red gradient effect
I've since mounted the AW2723DF on a monitor arm, but the included adjustable stand is still superb. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

PC gamers could argue all day about the "perfect" resolution and refresh rate combination on gaming monitors, but I've rarely seen any appeal in the extremely high-end options. For me, 2560 x 1440, also known as 1440p, is an ideal middle ground that bumps you over "Full HD" (1080p) without going to a GPU-stressing 4K (2160p).

Ever since I reviewed the Alienware AW2723DF in March 2023, I've never been tempted by anything else. Sure, it can push its refresh rate above 240Hz (up to 280Hz), but I generally keep it at the former for desktop use and cap most of my games around 144 FPS anyway. Now that Amazon is selling the Alienware AW2723DF for $393.99, just before Amazon Prime Day, it's easier than ever to recommend (if you have a Prime membership).

Alienware AW2723DF
1440p @ 240Hz
Save 39%
Alienware 27" Gaming Monitor (AW2723DF): was $649.99 now $393.99 at Amazon

"The perfect 27" IPS gaming monitor dominates in 240Hz+"

Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐

✅ Great for: 1440p gaming at 144-240Hz, an ideal middle ground for resolution and smooth framerates.

❌ Avoid if: You crave the pitch-black dark response of an OLED panel, as this IPS screen has a visible backlight leak.

👉 See at: Amazon.com

💰 Price check: $393.99 at Dell

View Deal

"I'm something of a USB hub myself"

A plastic panel hides all your cables, sliding into place with little effort. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

Part of the reason I kept the 27-inch AW2723DF as a permanent fixture on my monitor arm is its wealthy selection of ports, including a USB 3.2 Gen 1 hub. Essentially, I can leave a collection of USB dongles in the underside of this monitor, hidden from view, and have a single cable connected to my PC to handle it all.

I have two receivers for a work mouse (Logitech MX Master 2S, my beloved) and a gaming mouse (Logitech G305 Lightspeed, I am a simple man) connected behind there, along with a USB-A to USB-C cable that connects whatever I feel like. It's usually hooked up to an official Xbox Series X|S controller, but it works with anything else. Too convenient, especially with the slide-off panel.

A quick-release button is all you need to separate a vertical mount from the triangular desk stand. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

I know it sounds unusual to shower so much praise on a monitor stand that I eventually removed, but Alienware really deserves its flowers on this one. Yeah, the feet are big and encroached too much on my older desk (it would be fine with my replacement), but it's almost too easy to adjust this thing vertically, and it doubles as a cable management solution.

600 nits is almost comically bright, and I haven't felt a reason to crank the brightness anywhere close to its max. Then again, I generally keep my monitors in an area free of glare and direct natural light, so it doesn't necessarily need to be that bright in the first place. It's nice to have, if you're gaming in a well-lit room.

Otherwise, the DisplayPort and HDMI port pairing works well to have my Xbox Series X hooked up alongside my PC, ready to switch when inspiration strikes. However, being an IPS panel, you won't get the same lush experience with dark scenes in games or videos as you would on an OLED equivalent, and it can look a little washed out in extreme darkness. It's never been bad enough for me to care in the long run, but it's worth mentioning.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Category

Alienware AW2723DF

Display type

LED-backlit LCDTFT active matrixFast IPS nano color

Resolution

QHD 2560 x 1440

Refresh rate

280Hz (DisplayPort OC)240Hz (DisplayPort)144Hz (HDMI)

Brightness

600 cd/m²

Color gamut

100% sRGB95% DCI-P31.07 billion colors

Pixel per inch

109

Viewing angle

178° (horizontal)178° (vertical)

Contrast ratio

1000:1 (dynamic)

Response

1ms (gray-to-gray extreme)

Features

VESA Adaptive-SyncAMD FreeSync Premium ProNVIDIA G-Sync compatible

Dimensions

23.9 x 10.6 x 16 in (with stand)

Weight

12.6 lbs

Again, I'm still a fan of monitor arms

MSI MAG MT201D
Dual monitor arm
Save 35%
MSI MAG MT201D: was $129.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

"It's a dual-arm monitor mount that works flawlessly and is built to a high standard. What else can I say? Sure, you could spend less, but at this price you really can't go wrong with what MSI offers from its MAG MT201D. If you have two monitors on your desk, this should be your next office upgrade."

Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Features: 75mm x 75mm or 100mm x 100mm VESA support, screen size up to 45 inches, tilt/swivel/pivot ergonomics, three-year warranty.

👉 See at: Amazon.com or Newegg.com

View Deal
Ben Wilson
Ben Wilson
Senior Editor

Ben is a Senior Editor at Windows Central, covering everything related to technology hardware and software. He regularly goes hands-on with the latest Windows laptops, components inside custom gaming desktops, and any accessory compatible with PC and Xbox. His lifelong obsession with dismantling gadgets to see how they work led him to pursue a career in tech-centric journalism after a decade of experience in electronics retail and tech support.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.