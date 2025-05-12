Samsung's 500Hz gaming monitor isn't just wicked fast — it overcomes a big OLED flaw
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 promises smooth gameplay while also protecting against burn-in.
Samsung just announced the Odyssey OLED G6. Samsung claims that the device is the world's first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor, but the spec sheet is impressive for more than the screen's refresh rate.
The Odyssey OLED G6 has a 0.03ms response time, a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution, and uses QD-OLED (quantum dot organic light-emitting diode) technology.
Thanks to its display tech, the Odyssey OLED G6 promises vivid colors and deep blacks. The 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio of the monitor's screen should help deliver an excellent experience for the best PC games.
The Odyssey OLED G6 will launch in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia before becoming available in more countries. According to the Singapore listing for the monitor, the Odyssey OLED G6 will start shipping on May 18, 2025.
This OLED gaming monitor has a 500Hz refresh rate and a response time of just 0.03ms. It supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is Pantone validated to accurately display a wide range of colors and skin tones.
Preorders for the Odyssey OLED G6 are open now, but the monitor will only be available in select countries at launch.
The Odyssey OLED G6 can reach up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Samsung's Glare Free technology in the panel should make it easier to see anything on the screen as well.
Screen size: 27-inch
Resolution: QHD (2,560 x 1,440)
Display type: QD-OLED
Refresh rate: 500Hz (max)
Response time: 0.03ms
Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1
Sync: NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
Brightness: 1,000 nits (max)
While OLED panels offer many advantages, such as deep blacks and high contrast ratios, they have disadvantages. OLED screens are prone to burn-in, so Samsung has a range of OLED Safeguard+ features to prevent that issue.
A heat pipe within the Odyssey OLED G6 diffuses heat five times faster than a graphite sheet, according to Samsung. A thermal modulation system within the monitor also helps protect against burn-in.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
The Odyssey OLED G6 can detect static images, such as logos, and reduce the brightness of those elements automatically. The display will also dim itself after 10 minutes of inactivity.
Do you need a 500Hz gaming monitor?
I suppose the short answer to the above question is "no," since no one needs a refresh rate that high on a gaming monitor. Perhaps a better question is, "will you even be able to tell when a screen has a 500Hz refresh rate?"
Many of the best gaming monitors have refresh rates of 165Hz or 240Hz. When you venture up into the premium space, you'll see monitors, such as the Alienware 27, that have a 360Hz refresh rate.
LG announced an UltraGear gaming monitor with a 480Hz refresh rate late last year. 500Hz gaming monitors existed before this week, but none of them had OLED screens.
Most gamers would not benefit much, or at all, from a 500Hz gaming monitor. But if you're a professional gamer or play competitively at a high level, you'll be able to take advantage of the high refresh rate.
Even if you don't take full advantage of the monitor's maximum refresh rate, the Odyssey OLED G6 includes several features to ensure smooth gameplay.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 930, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.