Samsung's new Odyssey OLED G6 has a refresh rate of 500Hz and a 0.03ms response time. It also has several features to prevent burn-in.

Samsung just announced the Odyssey OLED G6. Samsung claims that the device is the world's first 500Hz OLED gaming monitor, but the spec sheet is impressive for more than the screen's refresh rate.

The Odyssey OLED G6 has a 0.03ms response time, a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution, and uses QD-OLED (quantum dot organic light-emitting diode) technology.

Thanks to its display tech, the Odyssey OLED G6 promises vivid colors and deep blacks. The 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio of the monitor's screen should help deliver an excellent experience for the best PC games.

The Odyssey OLED G6 will launch in Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia before becoming available in more countries. According to the Singapore listing for the monitor, the Odyssey OLED G6 will start shipping on May 18, 2025.

$1,488 at Samsung Singapore This OLED gaming monitor has a 500Hz refresh rate and a response time of just 0.03ms. It supports NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and is Pantone validated to accurately display a wide range of colors and skin tones. Preorders for the Odyssey OLED G6 are open now, but the monitor will only be available in select countries at launch.

The Odyssey OLED G6 can reach up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Samsung's Glare Free technology in the panel should make it easier to see anything on the screen as well.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G6 specs Screen size: 27-inch

Resolution: QHD (2,560 x 1,440)

Display type: QD-OLED

Refresh rate: 500Hz (max)

Response time: 0.03ms

Contrast ratio: 1,000,000:1

Sync: NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

Brightness: 1,000 nits (max)

While OLED panels offer many advantages, such as deep blacks and high contrast ratios, they have disadvantages. OLED screens are prone to burn-in, so Samsung has a range of OLED Safeguard+ features to prevent that issue.

A heat pipe within the Odyssey OLED G6 diffuses heat five times faster than a graphite sheet, according to Samsung. A thermal modulation system within the monitor also helps protect against burn-in.

The Odyssey OLED G6 can detect static images, such as logos, and reduce the brightness of those elements automatically. The display will also dim itself after 10 minutes of inactivity.

Do you need a 500Hz gaming monitor?

I suppose the short answer to the above question is "no," since no one needs a refresh rate that high on a gaming monitor. Perhaps a better question is, "will you even be able to tell when a screen has a 500Hz refresh rate?"

Many of the best gaming monitors have refresh rates of 165Hz or 240Hz. When you venture up into the premium space, you'll see monitors, such as the Alienware 27, that have a 360Hz refresh rate.

LG announced an UltraGear gaming monitor with a 480Hz refresh rate late last year. 500Hz gaming monitors existed before this week, but none of them had OLED screens.

Most gamers would not benefit much, or at all, from a 500Hz gaming monitor. But if you're a professional gamer or play competitively at a high level, you'll be able to take advantage of the high refresh rate.

Even if you don't take full advantage of the monitor's maximum refresh rate, the Odyssey OLED G6 includes several features to ensure smooth gameplay.