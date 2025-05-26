Buy LG's UltraGear OLED gaming display, get a second 27-inch gaming display for free.

This year's Memorial Day sales events seem to be keen on giving away free gaming monitors.

Akin to what Samsung is doing with its Odyssey super ultrawide gaming display promo, LG is currently offering a 27-inch FHD 180Hz gaming monitor for FREE (regularly priced at $250).

The free screen comes bundled with LG's UltraGear OLED 27GX790A gaming monitor, an impressive display with a 1440p resolution, 480Hz refresh rate, and G-Sync compatibility.

Better yet, the high-end display is also discounted. Rather than paying the full $999.99, you can get the OLED screen for $799.99 at LG.

That's two great gaming displays for the discounted price of one, and it's perfect for any gamers who don't have space for a super ultrawide.

BOGO gaming displays LG UltraGear 27" OLED (27GX790A-B)

Was: $999.99

Now: $799.99 at LG 🚨 Get LG's 27" UltraGear 27GS60QC gaming monitor with 1440p resolution and 180Hz refresh rate for FREE when you buy the discounted OLED monitor. Size: 27 inches. Resolution: 2560x1440 (QHD). Aspect ratio: 16:9. Panel: OLED. Refresh rate: 480Hz. Response time: 0.03ms (GtG). VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync compatible Brightness: 275 nits. HDR: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, HDR10. Curve: No. 👉 See at: LG.com 👀 Alternate deal: Samsung Odyssey BOGO Ultrawide deal

The best Memorial Day OLED monitor deal for gamers

I was shocked to see Samsung's Memorial Day BOGO super ultrawide deals, and I'm equally impressed at what LG has cooked up with its own free gaming display promotion.

The 27-inch UltraGear OLED (27GX790A-B) display is the real star, so I'll start there.

Not only does it deliver an incredible OLED panel with perfect contrast and deep color, but it also has a blistering 480Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. That makes it ideal for esports titles where every millisecond counts.

Rather than a ho-hum 1080p resolution, LG has cranked it up to 1440p for extra clarity. It comes with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and it's NVIDIA G-Sync compatible, covering the two most common gaming GPU types.

The stand is fully ergonomic with height, pivot, swivel, and tilt, plus it's compatible with 100mm x 100mm VESA mounts if you'd like to get it up off your desk.

Usually priced at $999.99, you can get the 27-inch UltraGear OLED display for $799.99 during Memorial Day.

That's just the start of this buy-one-get-one deal.

When you buy the $799 OLED display, LG is throwing in its 27-inch UltraGear 27GS60QC display completely free.

It's a curved display with a 1440p resolution, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support. It'll look great next to the OLED display, or you can sell it or gift it separately.

Altogether, you're getting two 27-inch gaming displays for the discounted price of one, a total of about $450 in savings.