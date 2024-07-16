This $1,400 OLED laptop from LG is just $799 right now — I don't believe it either!

In the market for a new laptop this Amazon Prime Day? I don't think you're going to find a better deal than this: The LG Gram SuperSlim, with an Intel Core Ultra, 16GB RAM, and a 15.6-inch OLED screen that usually costs around $1,400 is now just $800 from LG. That's a massive $600 saving on a laptop that's still very current. It's not even a last-gen product!

For $600 off, this is a no-brainer. The LG gram line is highly touted as one of the best laptop lines out there thanks to its super lightweight design, super large trackpad, and thin profile. These laptops are great for productivity-based workflows and on-the-go working, and you can't go wrong with this laptop at $800.

LG Gram SuperSlim OLED | was $1,399.99 now $799.99 at LG



LG's Gram SuperSlim line of laptops offers exactly what it says on the tin. A super slim laptop design in a package that's also incredibly light for the size. This laptop specifically has a gorgeous 15.6-inch OLED display, paried with the latest Intel Core Ultra chips and 16GB RAM/512GB SSD.

✅Perfect for: Productivity-based workflows, Microsoft Office, Teams, Slack, Zoom, Google Meet, email, web browsing, Spotify, light work in Photoshop. ❌Avoid it if: You want to play games or run intensive tasks such as video rendering or animation. 💰Price check: $1699.99 at Best Buy

What is LG's "gram" line of laptops?

The LG gram is LG's premiere lightweight laptop line. They are designed to be powerful and competent laptops with great designs, but not at the cost of weight. For example, this LG Gram SuperSlim is just 2lbs, which is much lighter than your usual 15.6-inch laptop, which can often come in around or about 3 lbs.

LG's SuperSlim branding just means the laptop is incredibly thin. In this case, the Gram SuperSlim 15.6-inch is just 0.5-inches at its thickest point, which isn't very thick at all! How they fit a 60Wh battery in here I'll never know.

Are the LG Gram SuperSlim's specs good?

The specs on this LG Gram SuperSlim are very impressive for just $800. You're getting an expansive 15.6-inch display that also happens to be an Full HD OLED panel, which means colors are super contrasty and pop really well. On the inside, you're also getting an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, the latest from Intel and features excellent performance and battery life.

This listing includes 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, which should be more than enough for more productivity-based workflows. It even has a Full HD webcam, and a large 60Wh battery to get you through the day.

