LG just unveiled a foldable PC that you may never be able to buy

LG just launched a foldable PC featuring a 17-inch OLED display.

Like other folding PCs, you can use the LG Gram Fold in a variety of postures or attach a keyboard to use it like a regular laptop.

When folded, the LG Gram Fold looks similar to a traditional clamshell laptop with a 12-inch display.

The LG Gram Fold only available in limited quantities within South Korea, and it's not clear if it will ship to other markets.

Once a novelty or prototype, foldable PCs are here and on store shelves. Lenovo sprung the form factor into the forefront with the ThinkPad X1 Fold. ASUS then followed up with the Zenbook 17 Fold and HP announced the Spectre Foldable earlier this month. Now, LG is in on the foldable action, though you likely won't be able to buy this particular PC.

LG just launched the Gram Fold, a foldable PC featuring a 17-inch display. The PC can be used in a variety of orientations, such as folded vertically like a book or fully extended as a large tablet. You can place a Bluetooth keyboard over the bottom half of the Gram Fold to use the PC like a traditional clamshell laptop that has a 12-inch screen.

Unfortunately for most people interested in the device, it's not clear if the LG Gram Fold will ship to most markets. At the moment, it is only available in limited quantities within South Korea. The regular price for the Gram Fold is 4.99 million won, which is roughly $3,729. There's a promotional price of 3.99 million won (roughly $3,499) for the first 200 customers.

The LG Gram Fold features a 17-inch display that can fold. (Image credit: LG)

That price sits between other foldable PCs, such as the ASUS ZenBook 17 Fold ($3,500) and the newly announced HP Spectre Foldable ($5,000).

We'll have to wait to see if LG decides to ship the Gram Fold to other markets. The foldable PC space is far from crowded, so competition would be welcome in western markets.