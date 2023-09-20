One of the best big screen laptops you can buy is on sale at a MASSIVE discount, but you have to act quickly

We're in a bit of a lull when it comes to laptop deals. Back-to-school sales are over and Amazon's October Prime Day is still a few weeks away. But if you know where to look, you can save hundreds of dollars on some of the best Windows laptops. That's the case for the LG gram 17, which is currently $800 off at Best Buy.

The particular model that's on sale runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The $800 discount brings the price down to $999.99 but that deal ends at the end of today, September 20, 2023. That version of the LG gram 17 stared shipping in 2022. If you'd like a newer laptop, a 2023 model with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 chip and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics is also on sale. That LG gram 17 is down to $1,599.99 following a $400 discount.

LG gram 17 (12th Gen Intel CPU) | $1,799.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy This laptop features a massive 17-inch display, but despite its size, the PC weighs under 3 lbs. That makes it easy to carry on the go or move around your home or office. This particular model has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. Price check: $1,299.99 at Amazon

LG gram 17 (13th Gen Intel CPU) | $1,799.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy If you want a laptop with a large screen and need newer internals, this is the one to buy. It has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, and NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. It's on sale right now for $200 off. Price check: $1,596.99 at Amazon

The LG gram 17 is a lightweight laptop that features a large screen. The idea behind it is to deliver a massive display without making you lug around a heavy monster of a PC. It's not as powerful as some other large laptops, but it's perfect for people who need a PC for everyday computing that want a large screen.

While not as durable as laptops designed for construction sites, the LG gram 17 can handle the bumps and knocks of life better than most PCs. It meets MIL-STD-810 standards for temperature, vibration, shock, and dust.

We've seen similar deals on the LG gram 17 in the past. The model from 2022 saw an identical discount back in June of this year. But prices and deals fluctuate, making now a good time to pick up the gram 17 if you're on the hunt for a laptop with a large screen.