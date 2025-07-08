This limited ThinkPad deal is the best I've ever seen in 9 years of Prime Day coverage — but 70% off won't last long

Lenovo's ThinkPad Z13 (Gen 2) is now 70% off during Newegg's anti-Prime Day event.

I rarely get to say that a laptop is 70% off during Prime Day, but here we are.

Lenovo's ThinkPad Z13 (Gen 2), one of the premier business laptops of 2023, is down to just $670 at Newegg from the regular $2,249 during its competing FantasTech sale.

This is Lenovo's attempt at modernizing the ThinkPad design, and indeed, it's one of the most aesthetically pleasing ThinkPads you'll find even today in 2025.

Its AMD Ryzen 5 PRO CPU remains a potent option, especially for business-related productivity, and it features a dazzling 2.8K OLED display.

This is, by far, the best laptop deal I've spotted so far, and it won't likely last too long.

Massive discount Save $1,579 Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 (Gen 2): was $2,249 now $670 at Newegg "By redesigning the Z13 from the ground up, Lenovo largely solved the iconic brand's existential crisis. The ThinkPad Z13 benefits from the same features that make a ThinkPad great, including a great keyboard, terrific audio experience, and smart software that enhance the hardware experience. While the Z13 trades in the black bento box-inspired design for a more elevated look that embraces luxurious vegan leather, stylish contrasting copper accents, and an all-AMD Ryzen configuration, the heart of this laptop remains true to the ThinkPad heritage." Windows Central review (Gen 1) ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅ Perfect for: Business users who want a modern, secure, and durable ThinkPad laptop without overspending. ❌ Avoid it if: You don't really need extra enterprise features or you'd rather invest in a laptop for PC gaming. 👉 See at: Newegg.com 👀 Price check: $670 at Lenovo

Why is this ThinkPad Z13 (Gen 2) discount such a great deal?

A look at Lenovo's ThinkPad Z13 (Gen 1), which received high praise in our review. The Gen 2 model has the same design with newer performance hardware. (Image credit: Chuong Nguyen)

Let's face it: ThinkPads are among the best Windows laptops for professionals, but their elevated price makes them far more than an impulse purchase.

That changes today with this incredible ThinkPad Z13 (Gen 2) deal. I don't know how Newegg managed to swing this discount, but it's looking like the laptop deal to beat during Amazon Prime Day and competing promotions from other retailers.

The Newegg deal is available to everyone — no Amazon Prime membership required — but I don't know how long it will last since there aren't any subscription gates to get through. If you're interested in this crazy deal, I recommend you make a final decision sooner rather than later.

So what makes the ThinkPad Z13 (Gen 2) so good?

It's a refreshed version of the first-gen model we tested and reviewed. It arrived with updated performance hardware in the form of AMD's Ryzen 5 PRO 7540U chip with 6 cores, 12 threads, and a clock speed up to 4.9GHz.

This remains a potent CPU for business-related productivity work, and its PRO designation adds a ton of security features beyond what Lenovo includes in all ThinkPads.

The discounted model comes with 16GB of LPDDR5x-6400 RAM (soldered) and a 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (upgradeable), so it's not like you have to worry about memory or storage.

It all fits into a chassis that sets itself apart from other ThinkPads, thanks to an aluminum slab-like body that's easy to carry around. Display bezels are thin, the camera bar above houses a 1080p webcam with IR sensor for Windows Hello, and you get a couple of USB4 ports.

Lenovo includes Dolby Atmos and Dolby Voice enhancements for the audio setup, and Wi-Fi 6E is onboard for reliable and fast wireless internet.

A look at the ThinkPad Z13 (Gen 1), which largely shares the same design as the discounted Gen 2 model. (Image credit: Chuong Nguyen)

The biggest attraction to this discounted ThinkPad Z13 should be the 13.3-inch OLED display.

It's absolutely gorgeous, offering perfect contrast and deep color. Dolby Vision is on board, it has an anti-reflective finish to better reduce glare, and it can hit up to 400 nits brightness.

It's rare to find an OLED laptop for less than $1,000 these days, which makes this deal particularly great.

On the topic of rare features, the ThinkPad Z13 (Gen 2) also has a haptic touchpad. Rather than physical clicks, it has actuators below the surface that simulate the feel. It's a superior pointing method that isn't as prone to breaking.

With a massive 70% discount available for a limited time at Newegg, I urge any professional out there to at least give this deal a second glance. You'll be hard-pressed to find another ThinkPad deal this good.