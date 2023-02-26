Lenovo's new ThinkPad Z13 features a woven Flax cover made from plant fibers
Lenovo's new ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 stand out due to their internals and unique externals.
What you need to know
- Lenovo just announced the ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 and ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2 at Mobile World Congress.
- The laptops run on AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Processors and AMD Radeon 700M Series graphics.
- The ThinkPad Z13 has an optional cover made from Flax, which is made by harvesting plant fibers.
- The ThinkPad Z13 is expected to cost $1,249 and launch in July while the ThinkPad Z16 will launch in August with a starting price of $1,749.
Lenovo unveiled several new laptops and devices today, many featuring the latest internals. But The ThinkPad Z13 Gen 2 is unique due to its externals. The laptop features an optional top cover with woven Flax material made by harvesting plant fibers.
Windows Central first reported on Lenovo's early concepts of using natural materials in its Z-series laptops last year.
The new ThinkPad Z13 was announced alongside its larger sibling, the ThinkPad Z16 Gen 2. Both laptops feature AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and AMD Radeon 700M Series graphics. They're also configurable with up to 64GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage.
Lenovo highlights the specs inside the laptops, such as Wi-Fi 6E and Dolby Voice microphones, but the company also noted the unique material of the PC's top cover.
The woven Flax fibers are bonded to a 75% recycled aluminum top cover. The result is a cover that looks and feels different from other devices. The device's color isn't standard either, as the unique finish creates a specific shade of brown.
Moving to the inside of the laptop, the new ThinkPads have haptic touchpads, which our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino covered in depth. The Z13 and Z16 are the first all-Sensel technology touchpads, meaning they feature Sensel tech for touch-sensing, force-sensing, and haptics.
These touchpads have several advantages, including removing moving parts from the equation. They're also thinner, meaning PC makers can pack more components in laptops using the space usually reserved for mechanical touchpads.
The ThinkPad Z13 and ThinkPad Z16 launch in July and August, respectively. The smaller ThinkPad Z13 will start at $1,249 while the ThinkPad Z16 will cost $1,749.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com (opens in new tab).
