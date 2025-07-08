The iPad Mini is on sale right now, but I love this gaming tablet more and it's STILL $50 cheaper

I love this little tablet, and you can get it at an unbeatable price right now.

The iPad Mini is one of the most popular and critically acclaimed tiny tablets for a lot of good reasons, and right now it's on sale for $479.99 at Best Buy — a $120 discount on a great companion.

What if I told you that there's an even better mini tablet that's always $50 less than the iPad Mini — and it's also $120 off right now. Yes, the Lenovo Legion Tab (Gen 3) is just $429.99 at Lenovo, and I'd choose that premium gaming tablet over Apple's offering every day of the week.

You can even get the Lenovo Tab Plus Pen for $49.99 at Lenovo without paying more than you would for the iPad by itself (and Apple's pen will cost you $69 at Best Buy, so there are even more savings there).

One of the best Android tablets, even if you don't care about gaming

The Lenovo Legion Tab, an Android tablet, won a Windows Central Editor's Choice award. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Miniature tablets hold a special place in a lot of people's hearts, but there aren't a lot of great options — especially if you want a more premium product. In that department, the iPad Mini has historically dominated.

Right now, though, Lenovo is challenging that position with the Legion Tab (Gen 3). This 8.8-inch tablet is designed with gaming in mind, sure, which means it's equipped with a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and a smooth 165Hz display, but it's a premium tablet all around.

It's less than 8mm thick, boasts a large battery with great endurance, and rocks two USB Type-C ports — so you can dock it, charge it, connect a mobile controller, and more without worrying about a thing.

Normally $550, the Legion Tab does compete on the same playing field as the iPad Mini (and Apple has never been known for value), but Lenovo offers a lot of bang for your buck. You get a folio case, a screen protector, and even a 68W fast charger in the box (wild, I know), and it all costs $50 less than the equivallent 256GB iPad Mini.

This is one of my favorite handheld gaming experiences of all time. Just look at that screen! (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Of course, the Legion Tab is also on sale for $120 off, and that makes it a killer deal in my opinion. I praised the Lenovo Legion Tab (Gen 3) in my review, calling it the "best Android-powered iPad Mini alternative."

I ranked it #5 on my list of the top 10 tech products I've reviewed in 2025, and even wrote about how the Legion Tab has become my go-to gaming handheld when paired with my favorite mobile controller.

Yes, it even made an appearance on my round-up of the best deals on my favorite reviewed tech for Amazon Prime Day.

The sleek design, beautiful display, the shockingly beefy speakers, and the top-notch performance make the Legion Tab great for gaming, but it's also awesome for media consumption, web browsing, notetaking, and everything else you could need a mini tablet for.

I truly wouldn't consider the iPad Mini over the Lenovo Legion Tab (Gen 3) at all, but I will admit there are exactly two areas where Apple's product has an edge. iPadOS does boast more tablet-optimized apps than Android's Google Play Store (and you obviously get more integration with the Apple ecosystem), and the stylus experience with the Apple Pencil is a step above the Legion Tab and Lenovo's active stylus.

Lenovo's software is actually quite good, though, adding extra features on top of Android without getting in the way, including a desktop mode for when you want to dock the Legion Tab and get some serious work done.

It takes a mere second to take the Legion Tab out of this controller, and suddenly you have an excellent premium tablet. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I won't fault anyone for going the Apple route. Honestly, getting an iPad Mini with 256GB of storage for $479.99 at Best Buy is pretty tempting, and even the Apple Pencil is slightly discounted at $69 at Best Buy.

For me, though, the clear winner this Amazon Prime Day is the Lenovo Legion Tab (Gen 3), which offers far more value and is — in my opinion — the better tablet for most people, even if you're not a gamer. You don't need an Amazon Prime membership for this deal, either.

If you're in the market for a capable and premium mini tablet, take my advice and pick up the Lenovo Legion Tab (Gen 3) for $429.99 at Lenovo instead. If you want the complete experience, I also recommend the Lenovo Tab Pen Plus for $49.99 at Lenovo.

Of course, gamers should also consider investing in a mobile controller for the ultimate gaming experience, and my pick is absolutely the Razer Kishi V3 Pro for $149.99 at Amazon. You can go read my Razer Kishi V3 Pro review if you want some more info on that.