I've reviewed a lot of tech, and these 8 products are even easier to recommend now thanks to Amazon Prime Day deals

Some of the tech I still use every day is enjoying very nice discounts for Prime Day.

It's Amazon Prime Day, and that means a ton of sales on a ton of tech, from laptops and tablets to headphones and controllers, and everything in between.

I've reviewed a lot of that technology over my years with Windows Central, so I'm focusing on the Prime Day deals (and a lot of "anti-Prime Day" deals) that make my favorite products and accessories even easier to recommend.

You can trust that I've actually used these products, and they earned my recommendation without a discount, let alone right now — and you don't need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of a lot of these sales.

The best deals on my favorite reviewed technology

Here's the full list of all the best Amazon Prime Day deals on my favorite laptops, accessories, and other tech that I've reviewed for Windows Central. I'll keep updating this article throughout Prime Day with the best prices and new recommendations, too.

In case you missed it, I recently detailed my top 10 reviewed products so far in 2025 — and even some of those are on sale right now.

My Go-To Handheld 📱 Save 22% Lenovo Legion Tab (Gen 3): was $549.99 now $429.99 at Lenovo USA "The Lenovo Legion Tab is a small, Android-powered tablet designed with mobile gaming in mind, but it's a fantastic tablet companion all around. With a sleek and premium design, a fast and responsive display, and powerful internals with a large battery, the Legion Tab isn't just the best iPad Mini alternative — I flat out like it more." — Zachary Boddy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who want the ultimate mobile gaming experience... and a fantastic mini tablet for note-taking, media consumption, and everything else.



❌Avoid if: You're not that serious about mobile gaming, or would rather have a larger tablet for everything else. 👉See at: Lenovo.com

Still My Daily Laptop 💻 Save 25% HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 (2024): was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy

"The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 takes everything great about its predecessor and makes it thinner, lighter, and longer-lasting. This is a phenomenal 2-in-1 convertible laptop that also benefits from being a Copilot+ PC. "Premium" is an understatement when you see the price, though, and HP's consumer laptops still struggle under the weight of unwanted bloatware." — Zachary Boddy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who want an ultra-premium, ultra-versatile 2-in-1 AI PC with a gorgeous OLED display, incredible hardware, and all-day battery life. ❌Avoid if: You need a laptop with a lot of ports — this one relies a lot on its Thunderbolt 4 ports. 👉See at: BestBuy.com

The Best Wired Controller 🎮 GameSir G7 SE for Xbox: was $44.99 now $35.99 at Walmart

"The GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox & PC pairs stellar build quality, respectable controls, and an enticing array of features with an attractive price tag. It's mostly an improvement over the very similar non-SE G7 (aside from one baffling change), keeping GameSir at the top of our list for the best wired Xbox controller." — Zachary Boddy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a comfortable, reliable, and feature-packed wired controller for Xbox and don't mind a wire. ❌Avoid if: You want one of the fun colors (blue, orange, and pink are on sale, too, they're just $2 more at Amazon with Prime). 👉See at: Walmart.com 💰Price check: $37.99 at Amazon

Tiny and Stronk 💪 Save 36% Crucial X10 Portable SSD (2TB): was $209.99 now $134.99 at Best Buy

"The Crucial X10 Portable SSD is an ultra-compact external drive with impressive performance and a ridiculously high storage ceiling. Larger sizes get expensive quickly, and I have some concerns about the plastic enclosure, but the Crucial X10 is still an easy recommendation." — Zachary Boddy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who need a very small, but fast and reliable USB portable SSD for storing everything (even games). ❌Avoid if: You need a rugged SSD that can take a lot of hits and keep on ticking. 👉See at: BestBuy.com or Amazon.com

The Price It Should've Been ✅ Save 32% Lenovo Legion Go S (Z2 Go): was $729.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy

"The Lenovo Legion Go S highlights Lenovo's commitment to this growing category of devices, and it's absolutely a more refined, elegant gaming handheld than the Legion Go that came before it. The best design, controls, and display in the world wouldn't quite make up for performance and battery life that fails to keep up with the competition, though — especially when the Legion Go S costs as much as it does." — Zachary Boddy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐½ ✅Perfect for: Those who want a large, comfortable PC gaming handheld with a beautiful display at the price it should've been at launch. ❌Avoid if: You want a more powerful handheld, or you'd rather get the SteamOS version. 👉See at: BestBuy.com

My favorites out of these favorites

I honestly adore this tablet. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I've only included deals that I'd personally recommend on this list, but even among these discounts are a few that stand out.

First among them is the steepest sale I've seen on the Lenovo Legion Tab (Gen 3) for $549.99 $429.99 at Lenovo, a $120 price cut on what I called the "best Android-powered iPad Mini alternative" in my review.

This is a tiny 8.8-inch tablet, but it packs a beautiful 1600p/165Hz display and some seriously powerful hardware. It is, after all, designed with gaming in mind, and I even wrote about how this tablet has been my go-to gaming handheld lately — even over my ASUS ROG Ally X and Nintendo Switch OLED.

I also love seeing the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for Xbox get discounted to $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon, although you will need a Prime membership for that one. Considering this is the Xbox-specific version of my all-time favorite PC gaming headset, I praised it exactly as much as I expected I would in my review.

I do wish the Xbox version of the BlackShark V2 Pro worked with Razer Synapse on PC for true Xbox/PC parity, but that's a minor complaint when you're getting incredible performance and battery life, and one of the best microphones on any headset you can buy.

Finally, I have to recommend the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 (2024) for $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy. This is one of the first laptops to earn an Editor's Choice award from me in my review, and it's still the laptop I keep on my desk even after reviewing many great devices since.

This model boasts an Intel Core Ultra 7, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, a 2.8K/120Hz OLED display, and some of the most phenomenal laptop hardware I've ever put my hands on. HP's software on consumer laptops leaves some to be desired, though, so be sure to spend some time cutting out the junk when setting it up.