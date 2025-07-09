If you just bought a Surface Pro 12-inch, don't forget to grab these 7 accessories — They're ALL discounted for Prime Day!

The Surface Pro 12-inch got a near-perfect score in our review, but the right accessories can make it even better.

Many people are taking advantage of the new Surface Pro 12-inch (2025) deal going on at Best Buy as part of an anti-Amazon Prime Day discount.

If you happen to be the proud new owner of Microsoft's device or have owned one for a while, it's worth making sure you have all of the best accessories needed to fully enjoy it.

I went looking around, and these are the 7 best Prime Day Surface Pro 12-inch accessory deals for those with an Amazon Prime membership.

7 best Surface Pro 12-inch accessory Prime Day deals

Save $60 Anker Laptop Docking Station: was $199.99 now $139.99 at Amazon A hub or docking station like this one provides you with plenty of ports to attach additional accessories or monitors to your Surface Pro 12-inch. Anker is a trusted brand and one I rely on frequently for this kind of tech. Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅ Perfect for: People who want to connect various accessories and devices to their Surface Pro 12-inch. ❌ Avoid if: You specifically want a Thunderbolt 4 dock. See at: Amazon.com

Bonus accessories

Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2: $116.90 at Amazon The Surface Slim Pen 2 isn't on sale anywhere, but it is sold at a lower price at Amazon than it is anywhere else. So if you want to pick it up, buy it from there to save money. Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2 ✅ Perfect for: Drawing in compatible apps or navigating around the screen without leaving finger smudges. ❌ Avoid if: You don't need a stylus. See at: Amazon.com

Making the most out of your Surface Pro 12-inch

The Surface Pro 12-inch is a versatile computer that can be improved upon with the right accessories. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

Our own Daniel Rubino wrote a glowing Surface Pro 12-inch review, highlighting Microsoft's thin design and excellent performance. Even so, having the right accessories can make this device even better.

As someone who regularly travels with tech, my usual accessory staples include a protective carrying case or bag, a compatible power bank, a quality screen protector (when applicable), a reliable mouse and keyboard, and often a docking station.

I sometimes even end up using a stylus to help me navigate around my screen so I don't leave appalling fingerprint smudges all over the glass for other people to see.

With my own preferences in mind, I went looking for the best Prime Day deals on Surface Pro 12-inch accessories and found trusted devices with excellent discounts in each category.

You've already seen the seven that I've highlighted, so I'll just talk about my top three picks from that list.

My number one recommendation, as someone who finds the official Surface Pro 12-inch keyboard's $150 price point a bit too expensive, is to grab the Artciety Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard while it's discounted to just $34.43 at Amazon.

It can sync up to three different devices and features a touchpad, so you don't need to travel around with a mouse. I personally use this keyboard when traveling with various tablet and PC handheld devices, and I love it.

Of course, it's also in your best interest to grab a tempered glass screen protector to prevent any scratches from marring the Surface Pro 12-inch's expensive screen. You'll get two when purchasing the Sparin's pack for $17.37 at Amazon.

Finally, I highly recommend the Baseus Laptop Power Bank, which is discounted by a wopping 58%, bringing the price to just $53.98 at Amazon. Power banks have regularly come to my rescue when I'm traveling with my devices, and this one's large 20,000mAh capacity with 100W fast charging makes it a perfect choice.