If you just bought a Surface Pro 12-inch, don't forget to grab these 7 accessories — They're ALL discounted for Prime Day!
I found the best Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch accessory deals up for grabs on Amazon Prime Day.
Many people are taking advantage of the new Surface Pro 12-inch (2025) deal going on at Best Buy as part of an anti-Amazon Prime Day discount.
If you happen to be the proud new owner of Microsoft's device or have owned one for a while, it's worth making sure you have all of the best accessories needed to fully enjoy it.
I went looking around, and these are the 7 best Prime Day Surface Pro 12-inch accessory deals for those with an Amazon Prime membership.
7 best Surface Pro 12-inch accessory Prime Day deals
- Tempered Glass Screen Protectors:
was $21.99now $17.37 at Amazon
- Anker Docking Station:
was $199.99now $139.99 at Amazon
- Foldable Bluetooth Wireless Keyboard:
was $149.99now $99.99 at Amazon
- Logitech MX Master 3S Wireless Mouse:
was $119.99now $99.99 at Best Buy
- Baseus Laptop Power Bank:
was $129.99now $53.98 at Amazon
- TiMOVO Laptop Sleeve Carrying Case:
was $26.99now $20.79 at Amazon
- Tomtoc 360 Protective Carrying Case:
was $34.99now $28.79 at Amazon
First things first, you'll want to protect that Surface Pro 12-inch screen with a tempered glass screen protector. Since this pack comes with two, you'll have an extra in case you need it.
Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants to protect their screen with a glass sheet.
❌ Avoid if: You have a different size Surface device.
See at: Amazon.com
A hub or docking station like this one provides you with plenty of ports to attach additional accessories or monitors to your Surface Pro 12-inch. Anker is a trusted brand and one I rely on frequently for this kind of tech.
✅ Perfect for: People who want to connect various accessories and devices to their Surface Pro 12-inch.
❌ Avoid if: You specifically want a Thunderbolt 4 dock.
See at: Amazon.com
The official Surface Pro 12-inch keyboard sells for an expensive $149.99 at Best Buy, so if you want to save a lot of money, you can get this foldable Bluetooth 5.1 keyboard with a touchpad instead. I personally own this device and love using it. It's easy to carry around and travel with, too.
Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Anyone looking for an inexpensive keyboard and mouse combo.
❌ Avoid if: You'd rather have a keyboard that connects to the Surface Pro 12-inch.
See at: Amazon.com
"The 3S is an incredible productivity-focused wireless mouse. Logitech has been refining this design for years to great effect, and its latest iteration is comfortable, packed with features, and works across multiple devices and platforms. It's not perfect, but it's awfully close." — Zachary Boddy
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Anyone looking for a comfortable mouse that's responsive and offers plenty of helpful buttons.
❌ Avoid if: You want a left-handed mouse.
See at: BestBuy.com
I've regularly had to rely on power banks like this one to keep my laptop charged up while I'm at work events or traveling. This one offers 100W fast charging with a 20,000mAH capacity.
Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
See at: Amazon.com
Whenever I go to big work events, I always bring my favorite laptop shoulder bag, which is pretty similar to this one. It's compact, allows me to be hands-free, and has room for my most important accessories.
Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Toting your Surface Pro 12-inch around with your favorite accessories.
❌ Avoid if: You'd prefer a backpack or traditional laptop bag.
See at: Amazon.com
If you want a slightly more formal-looking laptop bag, then Tomtoc has you covered. There's a convenient handle on the top and a pocket in the front for storing pens, notepads, and other accessories.
Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Work trips where you need to keep your Surface Pro 12-inch protected.
❌ Avoid if: You'd prefer something with a shoulder strap.
See at: Amazon.com
Bonus accessories
The Surface Slim Pen 2 isn't on sale anywhere, but it is sold at a lower price at Amazon than it is anywhere else. So if you want to pick it up, buy it from there to save money.
Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2
✅ Perfect for: Drawing in compatible apps or navigating around the screen without leaving finger smudges.
❌ Avoid if: You don't need a stylus.
See at: Amazon.com
This protective case technically isn't on sale, but if you're regularly on the move and want a safe way to interact with your Surface Pro 12-inch, this is a safer way of doing it.
Amazon customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅ Perfect for: People who want to use their Surface Pro 12-inch on the go.
❌ Avoid if: You'd rather have a less rugged-looking case.
See at: Amazon.com
Making the most out of your Surface Pro 12-inch
Our own Daniel Rubino wrote a glowing Surface Pro 12-inch review, highlighting Microsoft's thin design and excellent performance. Even so, having the right accessories can make this device even better.
As someone who regularly travels with tech, my usual accessory staples include a protective carrying case or bag, a compatible power bank, a quality screen protector (when applicable), a reliable mouse and keyboard, and often a docking station.
I sometimes even end up using a stylus to help me navigate around my screen so I don't leave appalling fingerprint smudges all over the glass for other people to see.
With my own preferences in mind, I went looking for the best Prime Day deals on Surface Pro 12-inch accessories and found trusted devices with excellent discounts in each category.
You've already seen the seven that I've highlighted, so I'll just talk about my top three picks from that list.
My number one recommendation, as someone who finds the official Surface Pro 12-inch keyboard's $150 price point a bit too expensive, is to grab the Artciety Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard while it's discounted to just $34.43 at Amazon.
It can sync up to three different devices and features a touchpad, so you don't need to travel around with a mouse. I personally use this keyboard when traveling with various tablet and PC handheld devices, and I love it.
Of course, it's also in your best interest to grab a tempered glass screen protector to prevent any scratches from marring the Surface Pro 12-inch's expensive screen. You'll get two when purchasing the Sparin's pack for $17.37 at Amazon.
Finally, I highly recommend the Baseus Laptop Power Bank, which is discounted by a wopping 58%, bringing the price to just $53.98 at Amazon. Power banks have regularly come to my rescue when I'm traveling with my devices, and this one's large 20,000mAh capacity with 100W fast charging makes it a perfect choice.
