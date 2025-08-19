Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has gone official on the Gamescom Opening Night Live stage. The next premium entry in the long-running annual franchise is developed by Treyarch Studios and Raven Software and takes players into the near future of 2035 to continue the story of David "Section" Mason.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 | Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Black Ops 7 is a full-length, premium game experience that was developed in tandem with and is a direct sequel to 2024's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. However, the game expands on the Black Ops world that players already know and love. The campaign can be tackled as either a single-player experience or in a squad of up to four players cooperatively.

The Black Ops franchise is no stranger to campaign coop, but Black Ops 7 will mark the first time that a cooperative campaign has been an option since 2015's Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

It will also add on to the campaign with an all-new Endgame, which allows players to dive into the map of Avalon, donning wing suits, either solo or with a squad of four. The Endgame mode will feature a full PvE experience, with up to 32 players joining forces in four-person squads.

New year, new multiplayer

(Image credit: Activision)

In addition to an extended campaign, signature Call of Duty multiplayer returns for Black Ops 7 with new advanced movement that builds on Black Ops 6's omnimovement system.

Grapple hooks, boost jumps, and wall jumps all make an appearance in multiplayer. Wing suits also make their first-ever appearance in multiplayer, though they are seemingly limited to Black Ops 7's brand-new 20v20 Skirmish mode. The mode is surprisingly similar to large-scale battles like those we saw in the recent Battlefield 6 beta, complete with vehicles and 2035-era futuristic tech.

Skirmish will not take over multiplayer, however, as players can still expect to drop into the classic multiplayer experience with sixteen maps (thirteen new, three remastered from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2).

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zombies fans rejoice

(Image credit: Activision)

Zombies fans can look forward to a return of the round-based zombies experience that is universally loved by the community, but with a few new twists. Players will have to build a brand-new Wonder Vehicle in order to traverse the mode's biggest map to date.

For those of us who prefer smaller experiences, new Survival maps will also come to Zombies. These bite size maps are inspired by the Liberty Falls experience, which was a fan-favorite from Black Ops 6.

Speaking of fan-favorites, Dead Ops Arcade is also returning to Call of Duty after skipping Black Ops 6. The top-down game-within-a-game mode will feature four-player coop in some twin-stick zombie action across dozens of maps.

Launch details

(Image credit: Activision)

If the trailer has you hyped for Black Ops 7, the good news is you won't have to wait long to dive into the new experience. The game was developed by Treyarch Studios in partnership with Raven Software and will be available globally on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Battle.net, Xbox on PC, and Steam on Friday, November 14.

Activision Central Design, Activision Central Technology, Activision QA, Activision Shanghai, Beenox, Demonware, Digital Legends, High Moon Studios, infinity Ward, and Sledgehammer Games all provided additional development support for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

For more information on the development and launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, check out our recent interview with Treyarch.

Black Ops 7 beta access

(Image credit: Activision)

An Open Beta will be free across all platforms, with players who preorder Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gaining early access to the beta on October 2. All players can join in on the beta from October 5 through 8.

If you have an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription on Xbox or Xbox on PC, you can wing suit into Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 at launch as part of your subscription.