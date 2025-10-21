Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 probably ISN'T launching early, despite rumors — all signs point the same way

It's only just over three weeks away, pulling it forward now would be awesome, but also hard to pull off.

Sometimes rumors pan out, sometimes they don't, that's the nature of the beast. Regarding the latest, that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 could be launching early, it's highly likely it's the latter.

I never bought into it from the off, but I've been looking around at what's been said, I've asked Activision, and all signs point to no. Black Ops 7 is still launching on November 14.

Plans could always change, but it would be a pretty monumental undertaking this late in the day to shift the release forward by any significant amount.

So, what is the rumor?

Let's start at the top with the original rumor.

Seems like there’s some evidence of a potential release date change for Black Ops 7 where it could move up a week. Not sure I buy it yet but would be a pleasant surprise if it happens.October 20, 2025

Even the source of it wasn't sure they bought into it, and yes, it sure would be a pleasant surprise.

I'm firmly in the camp that wishes they'd just kept the beta live until just before launch. Black Ops 7 is so much fun, and going back to Black Ops 6 just isn't hitting the same.

I need that wall jumping in my life ASAP.

I've seen all kinds of things theorized as to why it could be legitimate. From the timing of the new Chucky event, to running scared of Battlefield 6.

As I said, I reached out to Activision, and a spokesperson simply said that they don't comment on rumors. Which is both fair, and expected. Insert "so you're telling me there's a chance" meme.

The Chucky event ends early, because it started 'early'

See that timer in the top left? It ends as Black Ops 7 begins. (Image credit: Windows Central)

One piece of 'evidence' that's been tossed about is the timing of the current premium event in Black Ops 6, themed around Chucky.

I hate it. I've completed it, but I'm not paying for the premium tier to get the Chucky skins. They're horrible. BUT... the event isn't ending early.

I didn't pay too much attention to it at first, but it seems it was launched before its original in-game timer said it would. Stands to reason, then, that it would finish before it originally said it would, right?

The timer on the event as I write this has exactly 24 days left. You know what day is 24 days from now? November 14 at the exact time we would expect Black Ops 7 to go live.

Season 6 — inexplicably — runs for another three weeks after that. But by November 14 everyone will have high tailed it on over to Black Ops 7. Activision already has folks' money for the battle pass, but let's be real for a minute. There's no chance a premium event with a paid tier is going to overlap.

Call me cynical, but it just doesn't seem likely, does it?

Everything we know right now points to there being no change, and Black Ops 7 will arrive on the day we all expect it to; November 14. Mark your calendar. But if anyone at Activision wanted to drop us something early, maybe some of the campaign...well nobody would be disappointed.

Now back to finishing up a bunch of Black Ops 6 Calling Card challenges for reasons I still don't understand. I need help.