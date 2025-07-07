The new Surface Pro 12-inch is now the price it should've always been — but only because of this limited anti-Prime Day deal

Even though Amazon Prime Day is this week, discounts on tech all across the retail space is already seeing huge cuts in an attempt to give you the best deal on the latest devices. That includes this deal on Microsoft's new Surface Pro 12-inch, which can now be had for just $699 at Best Buy, down from the $799 it launched at just a couple of months back!

At $699, the Surface Pro 12-inch goes from being an okay deal to an outright recommendation. For $100 off, that makes the Surface Pro 12-inch a perfect companion device, featuring the Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, and 256GB UFS storage, along with a good 12-inch high-resolution 90Hz touchscreen!

The new Surface Pro 12-inch launched back in May as the new "entry-level" Surface Pro, except with a better design than the flagship Surface Pro 13-inch. It features uniform display bezels, which the Surface Pro line hasn't seen in well over a decade, along with rounded display corners which flank the 90Hz touchscreen that also support pen input.

Speaking of pen input, the Surface Pro 12-inch includes a built-in magnetic charging pad for the Surface Slim Pen 2, which is sold separately. The good news here is that because the charging is now built into the tablet itself, you no longer need to splash out on the Surface Pro keyboard just to charge the pen. So you save even more money!

The overall design of the Surface Pro 12-inch is very similar to that of an iPad Air. From the front, you'd probably be unable to tell the difference between the two, it's only when you come around the back do the differences start to become obvious. First, the Surface Pro 12-inch has a more useful chassis, featuring a built-in kickstand that lets you prop the device up without a case.

The kickstand turns this tablet into a useful laptop. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

That kickstand has been a staple of the Surface Pro line since its inception, and so it's unsurprising to see Microsoft sticking with it on this 12-inch Surface Pro. Additionally, the device features two USB-C ports, up from the one found on the iPad air. This means you can plug in multiple accessories at once, or charge while viewing files on a USB-C key at the same time.

Of course, the Surface Pro 12-inch also supports Microsoft's excellent Surface Pro Keyboard, which is also sold separately. But given the saving you're getting on the tablet, that left over money can go towards the keyboard, which is made out of high quality Alcantara and soft-touch plastic which feels great to use.

The Surface Pro 12-inch is available in there colorways: Platinum (silver,) Ocean (blue) and Violet (purple.) Only the Platinum model with 256GB storage is available at the discounted $699 price, with the other configurations discounted down from $899 to $799, so still a saving to be had, but if you want to pay the least amount, you'll need to opt for the Platinum colorway.

If you want to learn more about all the sales in tech this week, be sure to check out our Amazon Prime Day FAQ for everything you need to know.