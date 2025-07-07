This Surface Pro 11 just dropped to its lowest price ever — no need to wait for Prime Day
The Surface Pro 11 with a Snapdragon X Plus is now just $849.99.
Microsoft's Surface Pro lineup inspired over a decade of imitators and copycats. While it was not the first 2-in-1, it was the device that refined the form factor and earned mainstream appeal. Heck, even Apple copied the Surface Pro.
The Surface Pro 11 marked a large leap forward for the lineup. It features a refined design, works with a new Flex Keyboard, and is powered by a Snapdragon X processor (unless you're a business user and really need an Intel chip).
Right now, you can pick up the Surface Pro 11 for $849.99. That Prime Day deal saves 29% on the model with a Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage.
"The Surface Pro 11 really is the best of Microsoft and Surface. It's 11 years of form-factor perfection, with a gorgeous aluminum chassis that's premium to hold. It also has the iconic built-in kickstand that still feels incredible to open and close." — Zac Bowden
✅Perfect for: Productivity-based workflows, working in Microsoft Office, browsing the web, joining meetings, listening to music, light photo and video work.
❌Don't buy if: You want to play video games or utilize demanding applications that may not be compatible with Windows on Arm.
👀See at: Amazon
This keyboard works when attached wirelessly or physically to supported Surface Pro devices, including the Surface Pro 11. It has a large haptic trackpad, and its body is reinforced with extra carbon fiber for durability.
Our Editor-in-Chief called the Surface Pro 11 a "stunning achievement by Microsoft and Qualcomm" and said the device made the original Surface Pro vision a reality. The Surface Pro is sleek, performs well when plugged in or when running on battery, and has very good battery life.
When covering a different deal, our Senior Editor Zac Bowden said, "The Surface Pro 11 really is the best of Microsoft and Surface. It's 11 years of form-factor perfection, with a gorgeous aluminum chassis that's premium to hold. It also has the iconic built-in kickstand that still feels incredible to open and close."
It's always tempting to get the most powerful PC, but in many cases, you can save money and still get exactly what you need.
The Snapdragon X Plus inside this version of the Surface Pro 11 is great for everyday computing and productivity. There are people who need the extra power of the Snapdragon X Elite, but that processor is definitely not a requirement to have a great computing experience.
Considering the sizeable price jump to get the Snapdragon X Elite, I'd strongly recommend checking if a Snapdragon X Plus-powered PC can handle your workflow.
For context, the Surface Pro 11 with a Snapdragon X Elite starts at $1,699.99 (though it's currently on sale for $1,189.99). Admittedly, that model also has more storage than the entry-level Surface Pro 11 with a Snapdragon X Plus, but that's still a big price jump.
This is the lowest price I've ever seen for this version of the Surface Pro 11. Note that pricing may vary depending on the color you choose.
Surface Pro 11 vs. Surface Pro 12-inch
Microsoft didn't do itself any favors when naming the Surface Pro 12-inch. Considering that the tech giant announced the Surface Pro 11 in May 2024 and the Surface Pro 12-inch in May 2025, many assumed the latter is a successor to the former. But that is not the case.
The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Pro 12-inch are sold side-by-side and offer different strengths and weaknesses.
The Surface Pro 11 has a nice selection of ports, a better front camera than its sibling, and an option for 5G connectivity. The particular model highlighted here has an LCD screen, but there is also an OLED model available (and it's also on sale).
The Surface Pro 12-inch is more compact, has a ventless design, and uses a different method for storing a stylus that's friendlier to tablet users.
Honestly, both the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Pro 12-inch are great devices — they're just different. Our Cale Hunt compares the two comprehensively in our Surface Pro 12-inch vs. Surface Pro 11 guide.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 930, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.