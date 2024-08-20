Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon deal snags you a free keyboard just in time for back to school

Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 led the way for Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite processors. The flagship 2-in-1 earned rave reviews for its performance, design, optional OLED screen, camera, microphone, and more. One of the few complaints about the Surface Pro 11 is its price. It's not surprising that a flagship device with new silicon and other high-end components would be costly, but the sticker price left some people looking for a bundle. That day has finally arrived, because right now you can get a free Surface Pro Keyboard when you purchase a Surface Pro 11 through Antonline. The models that come with the free keyboard feature an OLED display, 32GB of RAM, and Snapdragon X Elite processor.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11 and Surface Pro Keyboard bundle | was $2,279.98 now $2,099.99 Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1 combines over a decade of design refinements and improvements with a groundbreaking Snapdragon X Elite processor from Qualcomm. Right now, you can get a free Surface Pro Keyboard when you purchase a Surface Pro 11.

Surface Pro 11 review highlights

Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 was dubbed a "stunning achievement" by our Editor-in-Chief. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is, in the eyes of many, the best Surface ever created. Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino called the device a "stunning achievement by Microsoft and Qualcomm" in our Surface Pro 11 review. The PC takes lessons from over a decade of Surface hardware and combines them with the new groundbreaking Snapdragon X silicon.

It's rare for a device to get a perfect score in a review from Rubino. He's used Surface devices since 2012 and reviewed or extensively used just about every Surface device that's launched since then. So, when he says things like "it blows every past Surface Pro away and competes with the best Windows laptops" in his review scorecard, that carries weight.

The performance and battery life of the Surface Pro 11 are highlights but the device also earns high marks for its camera and microphone, which are the best you'll find in a Windows laptop.

"Having witnessed the evolution of every Surface Pro version and yearning for a device that excels in performance and battery life akin to the best Windows laptops (and even MacBooks), Microsoft has undeniably nailed it with the Surface Pro 11, making it a strong recommendation," concluded Rubino in his review.

Free Surface Pro Keyboard

The big news here, or at least the part of the situation that's different than it was before today, is that you can get a free Surface Pro Keyboard when you purchase a Surface Pro 11 through Antonline. This is the first bundle on Microsoft's new flagship 2-in-1. While you don't save any money off the PC itself, a keyboard is an essential accessory for the Surface Pro 11. It's not just the best Surface Pro accessory, it's the first accessory you should get when you buy a Surface Pro.

Specifically, the bundle gets you a Surface Pro Keyboard with Pen Storage, which has a slot for the Surface Slim Pen (2nd Edition), though that stylus is sold separately. That keyboard is compatible with the Surface Pro 11, Surface Pro 9, and Surface Pro 8. It's been around for a while and provides a comfortable typing experience. Microsoft has improved its keyboards quite a bit over the years, and it shows with this one.

The deal is only available for a limited time, so if you're doing some back-to-school shopping, it's worth setting aside a budget for the Surface Pro 11 before browsing through the best back to school deals.

There is a more expensive option in the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard. That accessory is both an impressive feat of engineering and an excellent keyboard, but it costs $349.99. For that price you get a haptic trackpad, the ability to use it wirelessly, and a built-in battery to facilitate detached use. That price tag is worth the cost if you need the features provided by the Surface Pro Flex Keyboard, but it's a bit of a harder sell when you consider the current bundle at Antonline that gets you a quality keyboard for free.