Despite Microsoft's 'sneaky tactic,' this discounted Surface Pro 11 costs the same as the Surface Pro 12-inch
Third-party retailers still sell the entry-level Surface Pro 11, and right now that version of the PC is discounted.
Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is an excellent 2-in-1 and the flagship of the Surface family. It's about halfway through its initial year, meaning discounts on the PC are rather common.
But a recent Surface Pro 11 deal became more noteworthy when Microsoft removed the same configuration from its own website.
Microsoft Surface Pro 11
Was: $999.99
Now: $799.99 at Best Buy
"Microsoft's new Surface Pro 11 is the most exciting version since the original Surface Pro. Excellent performance and battery life make this Copilot+ PC a must-recommend." — Daniel Rubino
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: Productivity workflows, all-day battery life, media consumption, Microsoft Office & Teams, web browsing, creative work, inking.
❌Avoid if: You want to game or run heavy apps under app emulation.
Display: 13-inch 3:2 IPS touchscreen with pen support. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 16GB. Storage: 256GB. AI PC: ✅. Copilot+ PC: ✅. Warranty: 12-month Standard. Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
🤩Alternative deal: From $1,499.99 (Intel model)
A 'sneaky' move by Microsoft
Microsoft just unveiled the Surface Pro 12-inch. That PC is more compact than its Surface sibling, so it should be able to live alongside the Surface Pro 11 — or so we thought.
Generally speaking, the Surface Pro 11 continues to be an excellent PC that offers a different experience than the newer Surface devices. The Surface Pro 11 is still available through Microsoft and appeals to a bit of a different market than the Surface Pro 12-inch.
But it seems Microsoft wants to make a clear distinction between the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Pro 12-inch when it comes to price.
Microsoft stopped selling the $999 version of the Surface Pro 11 recently, but the change does not appear to be due to tariffs. Instead, the move was made to create a larger gap between the entry-level Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Pro 12-inch.
Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden covered the removal of the $999 Surface Pro 11, which occurred shortly after Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 12-inch.
Previously, Microsoft sold a version of the Surface Pro 11 with a Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage for $999. Now, the most affordable model is a configuration with 512GB of storage that costs $1,199.
Bowden called the change a "sneaky tactic," and I agree with him. Since the Surface Pro 11 launched a while ago, it's often on sale. I understand that the entry-level Surface Pro 11 costing the same as the Surface Pro 12-inch could cannibalize sales of the newer device, but it's on Microsoft to sell its hardware.
If the Surface Pro 12-inch cannot compete with the frequently discounted Surface Pro 11, Microsoft needs to do more to differentiate the newer device. If the Surface Pro 12-inch can compete because of its compact design and other features, Microsoft shouldn't have to remove the entry-level Surface Pro 11 from its store.
I'm sure many will compare the Surface Pro 12-inch vs. the Surface Pro 11 and ask which of the Copilot+ PCs is best. A sneaky removal of the $999 Surface Pro 11 may make that choice easier for some people.
Fortunately for those who want a more affordable Surface Pro 11, third-party retailers still have the entry-level model in stock. In fact, Best Buy has the Surface Pro 11 starting at $799.99.
Microsoft has not clarified if the most affordable Surface Pro 11 will continue to be made, so this could be a "while supplies last" situation.
Surface Pro 12-inch first impressions
I want to be clear that I'm excited for the Surface Pro 12-inch. First impressions of the Surface Pro 12-inch are promising.
Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino called the Surface Pro 12-inch "awesome" and highlighted several aspects of the PC.
If I were in the market to buy one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, I would consider the Surface Pro 12-inch over the Surface Pro 11.
The fanless design of the Surface Pro 12-inch makes the device feel like a successor to the Surface Pro X. Performance of the smaller Surface Pro appears promising as well, at least based on Rubino's time with the Surface Pro 12-inch. It looks like battery life will be solid also.
Assuming the Surface Pro 12-inch holds up throughout a full review, I think it could be the perfect device for me. It's just a shame that Microsoft felt the need to get rid of entry-level Surface Pro 11 to make the Surface Pro 12-inch more appealing.
The Surface Pro 12-inch has a 90Hz display surrounded by uniform bezels. The device weighs just 686 grams and is 7.8mm thin, making it one of the thinnest and lightest Surface devices we've seen.
The Surface Pro Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen that are compatible with this device are sold separately.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
❓Why Best Buy? Our favorite tech retailer. Return period: 15 days. Price match? ☑️ (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
🔍 Price check: from $799.99 at Microsoft (256GB model)
