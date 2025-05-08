Despite Microsoft's 'sneaky tactic,' this discounted Surface Pro 11 costs the same as the Surface Pro 12-inch

Microsoft's Surface Pro 11 is an excellent 2-in-1 and the flagship of the Surface family. It's about halfway through its initial year, meaning discounts on the PC are rather common.

But a recent Surface Pro 11 deal became more noteworthy when Microsoft removed the same configuration from its own website.

A 'sneaky' move by Microsoft

The Surface Pro 11 and Surface Pro 12-inch will be sold side-by-side, but Microsoft has stopped selling the previous entry-level Surface Pro 11. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

Microsoft just unveiled the Surface Pro 12-inch. That PC is more compact than its Surface sibling, so it should be able to live alongside the Surface Pro 11 — or so we thought.

Generally speaking, the Surface Pro 11 continues to be an excellent PC that offers a different experience than the newer Surface devices. The Surface Pro 11 is still available through Microsoft and appeals to a bit of a different market than the Surface Pro 12-inch.

But it seems Microsoft wants to make a clear distinction between the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Pro 12-inch when it comes to price.

Microsoft stopped selling the $999 version of the Surface Pro 11 recently, but the change does not appear to be due to tariffs. Instead, the move was made to create a larger gap between the entry-level Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Pro 12-inch.

Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden covered the removal of the $999 Surface Pro 11, which occurred shortly after Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 12-inch.

Previously, Microsoft sold a version of the Surface Pro 11 with a Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage for $999. Now, the most affordable model is a configuration with 512GB of storage that costs $1,199.

Bowden called the change a "sneaky tactic," and I agree with him. Since the Surface Pro 11 launched a while ago, it's often on sale. I understand that the entry-level Surface Pro 11 costing the same as the Surface Pro 12-inch could cannibalize sales of the newer device, but it's on Microsoft to sell its hardware.

If the Surface Pro 12-inch cannot compete with the frequently discounted Surface Pro 11, Microsoft needs to do more to differentiate the newer device. If the Surface Pro 12-inch can compete because of its compact design and other features, Microsoft shouldn't have to remove the entry-level Surface Pro 11 from its store.

I'm sure many will compare the Surface Pro 12-inch vs. the Surface Pro 11 and ask which of the Copilot+ PCs is best. A sneaky removal of the $999 Surface Pro 11 may make that choice easier for some people.

Fortunately for those who want a more affordable Surface Pro 11, third-party retailers still have the entry-level model in stock. In fact, Best Buy has the Surface Pro 11 starting at $799.99.

Microsoft has not clarified if the most affordable Surface Pro 11 will continue to be made, so this could be a "while supplies last" situation.

Surface Pro 12-inch first impressions

The Surface Pro 12-inch is fanless, making it thinner than the Surface Pro 11. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

I want to be clear that I'm excited for the Surface Pro 12-inch. First impressions of the Surface Pro 12-inch are promising.

Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino called the Surface Pro 12-inch "awesome" and highlighted several aspects of the PC.

If I were in the market to buy one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, I would consider the Surface Pro 12-inch over the Surface Pro 11.

The fanless design of the Surface Pro 12-inch makes the device feel like a successor to the Surface Pro X. Performance of the smaller Surface Pro appears promising as well, at least based on Rubino's time with the Surface Pro 12-inch. It looks like battery life will be solid also.

Assuming the Surface Pro 12-inch holds up throughout a full review, I think it could be the perfect device for me. It's just a shame that Microsoft felt the need to get rid of entry-level Surface Pro 11 to make the Surface Pro 12-inch more appealing.