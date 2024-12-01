I just found your next Windows computer — $450 off "the best Surface Pro ever" with a free keyboard included!

The Surface Pro is renowned for being an excellent 2-in-1, enhanced by the very good Surface Pro keyboard that famously doesn't come in the box. It's always a bummer when you have to shell out an additional $250 for one, except for when it's Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Right now, you can buy a Surface Pro 11 for $450 less than normal, and get a Surface Pro keyboard thrown in at no additional cost!

A massive $450 saving on the best Windows 2-in-1 this year

The Surface Pro 11 is the best Windows 2-in-1 you can buy right now. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The Surface Pro 11 is a tremendous computer, in fact our executive editor Daniel Rubino called it one of the best Windows 2-in-1's you can buy this year, and I'm inclined to agree. I was enamoured with the product when I got hands-on time with it earlier this year, which is why this deal that brings the Surface Pro 11 down to just $899 with an included keyboard is too good to pass up.

The deal includes a Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's the model with an LCD screen that looks incredible, and the free keyboard usually costs $189 alone. So, for $899, you get a full computer and accessory, making the keyboard essentially free.

It's widely known that if you're going to buy a Surface Pro, you almost have to also spend the extra cash on a Surface Pro keyboard to make the most of it. That problem doesn't exist here, as this deal includes the keyboard for free! The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's first Copilot+ PC, which means it has excellent performance and battery life, and access to exclusive Windows AI features.

I think this might be one of the first Surface Pro 11 deals we've seen this Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend to include the keyboard accessory for free, which means the deal is likely going to go super quickly. If you want it, you should act fast before stock depletes or the deal ends!

Insane value Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with Keyboard

Was: $1,349

Now: $899 at Best Buy "Microsoft's new Surface Pro 11 is the most exciting version since the original Surface Pro. Excellent performance and battery life make this Copilot+ PC a must-recommend." — Daniel Rubino Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐