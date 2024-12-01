I just found your next Windows computer — $450 off "the best Surface Pro ever" with a free keyboard included!
Surface Pro 11 with a bundled keyboard accessory for just $899? Don't pass it up.
The Surface Pro is renowned for being an excellent 2-in-1, enhanced by the very good Surface Pro keyboard that famously doesn't come in the box. It's always a bummer when you have to shell out an additional $250 for one, except for when it's Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Right now, you can buy a Surface Pro 11 for $450 less than normal, and get a Surface Pro keyboard thrown in at no additional cost!
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with Keyboard
Was: $1,349
Now: $899 at Best Buy
"Microsoft's new Surface Pro 11 is the most exciting version since the original Surface Pro. Excellent performance and battery life make this Copilot+ PC a must-recommend." — Daniel Rubino
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: Productivity workflows, all-day battery life, media consumption, Microsoft Office & Teams, web browsing, creative work, inking.
❌Avoid if: You want to game or run heavy apps under app emulation.
Display: 13-inch 3:2 IPS or OLED touchscreen with pen support. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus / X Elite GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 16GB, 32GB. Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD. AI PC: Yes. Warranty: 12-month Standard. Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $949 at Amazon (no keyboard)
🔥The hottest Cyber Monday deals🔥
- 🎮Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | $27.99 at CD Keys
- 📺UPspec Gaming xScreen for Xbox Series S | $159.99 at Amazon
- 🎮ASUS ROG Ally Z1 512GB + free travel case | $349.99 at Best Buy
- 🕹️Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flightdeck | $299.99 at Best Buy
- 🖥️Beelink EQR6 mini PC | $249 at Amazon (with listed coupon)
- 🎮Lenovo Legion Go 512GB | $472.97 at Amazon
A massive $450 saving on the best Windows 2-in-1 this year
The Surface Pro 11 is a tremendous computer, in fact our executive editor Daniel Rubino called it one of the best Windows 2-in-1's you can buy this year, and I'm inclined to agree. I was enamoured with the product when I got hands-on time with it earlier this year, which is why this deal that brings the Surface Pro 11 down to just $899 with an included keyboard is too good to pass up.
The deal includes a Surface Pro 11 with Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. It's the model with an LCD screen that looks incredible, and the free keyboard usually costs $189 alone. So, for $899, you get a full computer and accessory, making the keyboard essentially free.
It's widely known that if you're going to buy a Surface Pro, you almost have to also spend the extra cash on a Surface Pro keyboard to make the most of it. That problem doesn't exist here, as this deal includes the keyboard for free! The Surface Pro 11 is Microsoft's first Copilot+ PC, which means it has excellent performance and battery life, and access to exclusive Windows AI features.
I think this might be one of the first Surface Pro 11 deals we've seen this Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend to include the keyboard accessory for free, which means the deal is likely going to go super quickly. If you want it, you should act fast before stock depletes or the deal ends!
Microsoft Surface Pro 11 with Keyboard
Was: $1,349
Now: $899 at Best Buy
"Microsoft's new Surface Pro 11 is the most exciting version since the original Surface Pro. Excellent performance and battery life make this Copilot+ PC a must-recommend." — Daniel Rubino
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
🍁More great Cyber Monday deals🦃
- Best Buy: Save up to 50% with Cyber Monday savings
- Walmart: Hurry for huge Cyber Monday savings
- Target: Score new and online-only deals
- Dell: Lowest PC prices of the year during Cyber Monday
- HP: Save up to 75% on selected doorbusters
- Lenovo: Save up to 68% on select doorbusters
- Newegg: Cyber Monday 2024 — It's our time to shine
- Razer: Loot like a legend with Cyber Weekend specials
- Samsung: Holiday deals on laptops, TVs, phones, and more are live
- Amazon: Cyber Monday deals on practically everything
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.