Remember 'To Catch a Predator'? If you were born after 2007, you might not. The legendary show ended its run after 3 years, but left a mark on humanity that has lasted for years. Then again, if you were born after 2007, you likely are the kind of person this show was trying to protect.

You see, How to Catch a Predator focused on catching child predators — thus the name. While working with local law enforcement, the team was able to capture and arrest 84 alleged pedophiles who had targeted children online through chat rooms.

Now, Roblox, a game primarily for children, is under investigation by Chris Hansen, the mythical host of the original show. As stated on X, Chris Hansen is diving into the world of Roblox in the creation of a new documentary.

It's true! We are all over the Roblox story.

All of this comes right after a recent scandal has erupted within the Roblox community. YouTuber Schlep has been recently, and unceremoniously, banned from Roblox for his vigilance in identifying and having child predators arrested. So, Roblox developers, in all of their millionaire wisdom, decided to remove someone from their platform whose sole purpose and career has been to identify and see pedophiles arrested.

Sounds like someone that shouldn't get banned, right? Not only that, but they decided that suing Schelp was the best option. These actions have turned the community against the once beloved game. As onlookers, members reading this news see it as a defense of the child predators, more so than anything else.

As a result, the hate facing Roblox continues to grow to an insurmountable height, to the point that the grandest predator catcher of all time has decided to start a documentary.

The recoil from the community can be seen by simply jumping on any social media platform and searching the word "Roblox". You'll be hard-pressed to find someone talking about anything other than the current situation.

Maybe money will get them to change their mind



That's not the only news the Roblox Corporation is facing. Money talks, and if there's one thing that will get the Roblox Corporation to take notice, it's a dive in profits.

After closing hours on Friday, Roblox shares were down over 11% over the previous week. From $131 down to $117, the dive follows the onslaught from fans and outsiders looking in.

Needless to say, shareholders won't be happy with such a dip after Roblox stock began reaching all new heights in 2025. To take a dip from such a scandal could very well result in layoffs or potential firings within the company.



On the latter note, a petition has risen in popularity that targets the CEO of the Roblox Corporation, David Baszucki. Reaching over 110,000 signatures, the petition calls for the firing of David, which opens with the slamming of the corporation and the CEO.

"Roblox is supposed to be a safe and creative space for children. But under the leadership of CEO David Baszucki, that safety has been repeatedly compromised. Instead of prioritizing the protection of young users, Roblox Corporation continues to allow harmful and exploitative behavior to thrive on its platform — with little accountability or transparency."

Are they wrong, though? With videos from YouTubers like Schlep that highlight the ongoing problems within the community, you'd think Roblox would be more interested in arresting potential pedophiles on their platform rather than suing the people attempting to save children.

Money not working? Maybe a lawsuit might



To make it even worse, Roblox is now facing its own lawsuits, like that from Louisiana. Yes, the state of Louisiana is suing Roblox.

"Due to Roblox's lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana. Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety. Every parent should be aware of the clear and present danger posed to their children by Roblox so they can prevent the unthinkable from ever happening in their own home," said Attorney General Liz Murrill.



Roblox posted a message in response on the Roblox website.

"Any assertion that Roblox would intentionally put our users at risk of exploitation is simply untrue. No system is perfect, and bad actors adapt to evade detection, including efforts to take users to other platforms, where safety standards and moderation practices may differ. We continuously work to block those efforts and to enhance our moderation approaches to promote a safe and enjoyable environment for all users."

While it's nice to see some effort put into protecting children, we wouldn't be here if you weren't actively pursuing legal action against those who were already attempting to make your platform a better place.



Roblox is also creating new tools and placing harsher restrictions on mature and unrated content that, quite frankly, should have been there from the start. Putting them in place now is a reaction to the outcry rather than an actual measure you'd have taken if it weren't for the current situation.

When all is said and done, Roblox will definitely be a safer place for children to play. However, it leads to the question of what these unsupervised children are doing in these spaces to begin with.

Why are they there at all? Are parents aware of what their younger children are doing on these platforms? Maybe that's a conversation we're not ready for.

What do you think? What's your stance on the situation surrounding the heat on Roblox? Let us know below or on social media. I want to know who I should block on Twitter if you think what Roblox did is okay.