ChatGPT’s safety guardrails allegedly loosened — because clicks matter more than care

Over the past few months, OpenAI has been in the spotlight a few times for the wrong reasons, predominantly from an increasing number of suicide incidents reportedly fuelled by ChatGPT.

In August, the family of Adam Raine filed a lawsuit against the AI firm after the 16-year-old died on April 11 after discussing suicide with ChatGPT for months. Through their lawyer, the family suggested that OpenAI shipped ChatGPT-4o with safety issues. “The Raines allege that deaths like Adam’s were inevitable:"

Amid claims that the ChatGPT maker prioritizes shiny products like AGI over safety processes and culture, a separate report seemingly corroborates the bereaved family's sentiments.

It claimed that OpenAI placed immense pressure on its safety team to rush through the new testing protocol for GPT-4o, leaving little time to run the model through safety processes. Perhaps more concerning, OpenAI reportedly sent out invitations for the product's launch celebration party before the safety team even ran tests.

And as it now seems, these claims might actually hold some water. Raine's family suggests that OpenAI might have deliberately weakened ChatGPT's self-harm prevention safety guardrails to drive more user engagement (via Financial Times).

The family further suggests that the AI firm categorically instructed ChatGPT-4o not to “change or quit the conversation” even when the conversation involved self-harm-related topics.

Per the lawsuit filed in the Superior Court of San Francisco on Wednesday, the family claims that OpenAI shipped GPT-4o prematurely in May 2024 without running it through proper safety processes and channels to maintain the competitive edge over its rivals.

Perhaps more concerningly, the damning lawsuit claims that OpenAI