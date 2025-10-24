ChatGPT’s safety guardrails allegedly loosened — because clicks matter more than care

A family filed a lawsuit against OpenAI, claiming it deliberately weakened ChatGPT's suicide prevention safety guardrails in pursuit of greater user engagement.

A studio image shows a phone with the new ChatGPT &#039;&#039;Search&#039;&#039; feature, while the OpenAI logo is displayed in the background.
A bereaved family suggests OpenAI deliberately weakened ChatGPT's self-harm prevention safety guardrails to drive more user engagement. (Image credit: Getty Images | NurPhoto)

Over the past few months, OpenAI has been in the spotlight a few times for the wrong reasons, predominantly from an increasing number of suicide incidents reportedly fuelled by ChatGPT.

In August, the family of Adam Raine filed a lawsuit against the AI firm after the 16-year-old died on April 11 after discussing suicide with ChatGPT for months. Through their lawyer, the family suggested that OpenAI shipped ChatGPT-4o with safety issues. “The Raines allege that deaths like Adam’s were inevitable:"