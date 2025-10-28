OpenAI's staggering mental health crisis revealed — Millions use ChatGPT like a therapist, but that's about to change

GPT-5 has been updated to better handle sensitive conversations it has with users.

AI has the ability to change our lives for the better, say those who are bound to make the most from the boom, but it also has the ability to take a different path. OpenAI found this out the hard way when, earlier this year, a teen's tragic suicide was linked to ChatGPT.

Raine's parents filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in August 2025, alleging that ChatGPT offered Adam advice on how to proceed and to help write a note. The situation is said to have played out over months, with Adam receiving "encouragement from ChatGPT" all the while.

The lawsuit remains ongoing, and new evidence alleges that OpenAI might have loosened the guardrails on GPT-4o (the model with which Raine interacted), leading up to the tragedy.

OpenAI has since introduced new parental controls to help protect young users. Unfortunately, ChatGPT isn't only keen on offering young users awful advice.

OpenAI, of course, wants to avoid any similar situations in the future, and an official blog post published on October 27 details how the AI firm aims to do so beyond simple parental controls (via BBC).

OpenAI says it has been working with "more than 170 mental health experts" in order to train ChatGPT to better recognize signs of distress.

Working with mental health experts who have real-world clinical experience, we’ve taught the model to better recognize distress, de-escalate conversations, and guide people toward professional care when appropriate. [...] Our safety improvements in the recent model update focus on the following areas: 1) mental health concerns such as psychosis or mania; 2) self-harm and suicide; and 3) emotional reliance on AI. OpenAI

What's most shocking about the report is the numbers regarding baseline user mental health. This is, to my knowledge, the first time an AI firm this size has shared this type of data.

OpenAI estimates that about 0.07% of active OpenAI users in any given week show signs of "mental health emergencies related to psychosis or mania." Roughly 0.01% of messages in a week have the same indices.

Considering that earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claimed that ChatGPT has hit 800 million active weekly users, that works out to about 560,000 users actively turning to the AI bot for mental health help on a weekly basis.

The numbers don't get any better in regards to conversations about self-harm and suicide. OpenAI estimates that 0.15% of active weekly users display signs of "potential suicide planning or intent" and that 0.05% of messages have those same indicators. That equates to about 1.2 million users showing signs.

OpenAI says that another 0.15% of weekly active users show signs of "