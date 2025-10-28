OpenAI's staggering mental health crisis revealed — Millions use ChatGPT like a therapist, but that's about to change

GPT-5's tendency to give bad advice to those going through a mental health crisis has (hopefully) been reduced.

BEIJING, CHINA - AUGUST 08: In this photo illustration, the logo of Open AI is displayed on a smartphone screen with a GPT-5 logo in the background on August 8, 2025 in Beijing, China. OpenAI on August 7 announced GPT-5, its latest and most advanced AI model. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
GPT-5 has been updated to better handle sensitive conversations it has with users. (Image credit: Getty Images | VCG)

AI has the ability to change our lives for the better, say those who are bound to make the most from the boom, but it also has the ability to take a different path. OpenAI found this out the hard way when, earlier this year, a teen's tragic suicide was linked to ChatGPT.

Raine's parents filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in August 2025, alleging that ChatGPT offered Adam advice on how to proceed and to help write a note. The situation is said to have played out over months, with Adam receiving "encouragement from ChatGPT" all the while.

Working with mental health experts who have real-world clinical experience, we’ve taught the model to better recognize distress, de-escalate conversations, and guide people toward professional care when appropriate. [...] Our safety improvements in the recent model update focus on the following areas: 1) mental health concerns such as psychosis or mania; 2) self-harm and suicide; and 3) emotional reliance on AI.

OpenAI

What's most shocking about the report is the numbers regarding baseline user mental health. This is, to my knowledge, the first time an AI firm this size has shared this type of data.

OpenAI estimates that about 0.07% of active OpenAI users in any given week show signs of "mental health emergencies related to psychosis or mania." Roughly 0.01% of messages in a week have the same indices.

Considering that earlier this month, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman claimed that ChatGPT has hit 800 million active weekly users, that works out to about 560,000 users actively turning to the AI bot for mental health help on a weekly basis.

The numbers don't get any better in regards to conversations about self-harm and suicide. OpenAI estimates that 0.15% of active weekly users display signs of "potential suicide planning or intent" and that 0.05% of messages have those same indicators. That equates to about 1.2 million users showing signs.

OpenAI says that another 0.15% of weekly active users show signs of "