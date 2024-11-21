Make no mistake, I haven't seen a better Black Friday deal on the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 than THIS
The incredible Surface Laptop 7 is just $849 right now for Black Friday, and the just as great Surface Pro 11 is just $800!
Earlier this year, Microsoft launched what I'd argue are its best ever computers, the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11. Now that Black Friday is here, we're finally starting to see some good deals on these incredible devices, and I think it's not going to get better than this deal I've found on the Surface Laptop 7 which is now just $849 at Best Buy, and the Surface Pro 11 which is $300 off at Best Buy right now.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7
Was: $999
Now: $849 at Best Buy
"Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. It's the best thin and light Windows laptop you can buy on the market right now" — Zac Bowden
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: Productivity workflows, all-day battery life, Microsoft Office & Teams, web browsing, creative work.
❌Avoid if: You want to game or run heavy apps under app emulation.
Display: 13.8-inch or 15-inch 3:2 IPS touchscreen. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus / X Elite GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 16GB, 32GB. Storage:256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD. AI PC: Yes. Warranty: 12-month Standard. Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 15-days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: $849 at Amazon
Microsoft Surface Pro 11
Was: $1,199
Now: $800 at Amazon
"Microsoft's new Surface Pro 11 is the most exciting version since the original Surface Pro. Excellent performance and battery life make this Copilot+ PC a must-recommend." — Daniel Rubino
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: Productivity workflows, all-day battery life, media consumption, Microsoft Office & Teams, web browsing, creative work, inking.
❌Avoid if: You want to game or run heavy apps under app emulation.
Display: 13-inch 3:2 IPS or OLED touchscreen with pen support. CPU: Snapdragon X Plus / X Elite GPU: Qualcomm Adreno. RAM: 16GB, 32GB. Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB SSD. AI PC: Yes. Warranty: 12-month Standard. Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: Best Buy
Return period: 30 days (Most items). Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $899 at Best Buy
🎃The best Black Friday deals🦃
- 🎮ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) | $349.99 at Best Buy (Save $150!)
- 💽Seagate Xbox Series X|S Card (2TB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $160!)
- 📱iPad 9th Generation (64GB) | $199.99 at Best Buy (Save $130!)
- 🎮Xbox Series X (1TB) | $449.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
- 🖥️ABS Cyclone Desktop (RTX 4060) | $1,099.99 at Newegg (Save $400!)
- 📺HP Curved Ultrawide (34-inches) | $299.99 at Best Buy (Save $180!)
- 💽WD_Black Xbox Series X|S Card (1TB) | $99.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
- ⌨️Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Wireless | $84.99 at Best Buy (Save $115!)
- 🖱️Razer Basilisk V3 Wired | $39.99 at Best Buy (Save $30!)
- 💽WD_BLACK Handheld SSD (2TB) | $179.99 at Best Buy (Save $60!)
- 🎧Astro A50 Wireless (Xbox & PC) | $149.99 at Best Buy (Save $100!)
The Surface Laptop and Surface Pro Copilot+ PCs are some of the best Windows hardware we've ever seen
We were enamored with the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 when they first launched back in June, and to this day we believe they are the best Windows devices you can buy on the market right now. They both feature great all-day battery life AND incredible performance thanks to the Snapdragon X SoC that powers these under the hood.
The Surface Laptop 7 is available in both 13.8-inch and 15-inch display sizes, with the 15-inch model featuring a larger battery life for even more longevity. Both feature incredible keyboards and trackpads, feeling tactile and responsive. The trackpad is also haptic, meaning it doesn't actually move and uses magnets to trick you into thinking it pressed down. It's very good!
The Surface Pro 11 features a 13-inch screen, but that screen can be configured in either IPS or OLED display technologies. The IPS screen is what Surface Pro has been using for years, and it's an incredible high-resolution panel that you can't fault. The OLED display is new to the Surface Pro line, and offers inky deep contrast that makes colors pop even more.
The Surface Pro 11 doesn't come with a keyboard, meaning you'll need to buy one separately. The new Surface Pro Flex Type Cover includes a battery and haptic trackpad, and can be used wirelessly when disconnected from the Surface Pro. It also has a built-in charging dock for the Surface Slim Pen 2, which the Surface Pro 11 supports.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 7
Was: $999
Now: $849 at Best Buy
"Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. It's the best thin and light Windows laptop you can buy on the market right now" — Zac Bowden
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉See at: Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro 11
Was: $1,199
Now: $800 at Amazon
"Microsoft's new Surface Pro 11 is the most exciting version since the original Surface Pro. Excellent performance and battery life make this Copilot+ PC a must-recommend." — Daniel Rubino
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉See at: Best Buy
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.