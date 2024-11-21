Make no mistake, I haven't seen a better Black Friday deal on the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 than THIS

Earlier this year, Microsoft launched what I'd argue are its best ever computers, the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11. Now that Black Friday is here, we're finally starting to see some good deals on these incredible devices, and I think it's not going to get better than this deal I've found on the Surface Laptop 7 which is now just $849 at Best Buy, and the Surface Pro 11 which is $300 off at Best Buy right now.

We were enamored with the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 when they first launched back in June, and to this day we believe they are the best Windows devices you can buy on the market right now. They both feature great all-day battery life AND incredible performance thanks to the Snapdragon X SoC that powers these under the hood.

The Surface Laptop 7 is available in both 13.8-inch and 15-inch display sizes, with the 15-inch model featuring a larger battery life for even more longevity. Both feature incredible keyboards and trackpads, feeling tactile and responsive. The trackpad is also haptic, meaning it doesn't actually move and uses magnets to trick you into thinking it pressed down. It's very good!

The Surface Pro 11 features a 13-inch screen, but that screen can be configured in either IPS or OLED display technologies. The IPS screen is what Surface Pro has been using for years, and it's an incredible high-resolution panel that you can't fault. The OLED display is new to the Surface Pro line, and offers inky deep contrast that makes colors pop even more.

The Surface Pro 11 doesn't come with a keyboard, meaning you'll need to buy one separately. The new Surface Pro Flex Type Cover includes a battery and haptic trackpad, and can be used wirelessly when disconnected from the Surface Pro. It also has a built-in charging dock for the Surface Slim Pen 2, which the Surface Pro 11 supports.

