HyperX's Latest Wireless Gaming Headset Can Last Up to 250 Hours — Plus, New FlipCast Microphone Supports BOTH USB and XLR

In addition to a modest addition to the HP OMEN hardware family, HP and HyperX also announced humble horde of new accessories — and any one may be what you were looking for to complete your setup.

Today's unveiling includes two new HyperX Cloud wireless gaming headsets and two new microphones. For many, the long-awaited follow-up to HyperX's hugely popular Cloud Alpha Wireless headset will be especially interesting, as will the unique FlipCast microphone and its dual USB/XLR inputs.

Those of us with more modest tastes, though, will be drawn to the reasonably equipped Flight 2 gaming headset or the compact, all-in-one SoloCast 2 microphone. There's a little something for everyone here, especially for existing HyperX fans looking for an upgrade.

The FlipCast is the best of both microphone worlds (Image credit: HP) Dual USB/XLR microphones aren't new, but they are uncommon. HyperX already has some excellent microphones under its belt, and the FlipCast refines that formula with a unique but lucrative approach: offer a premium recording experience for casual users that can grow as your needs (and setup) do.

First, we have two different microphones. There's the HyperX SoloCast 2, the follow-up to the company's compact, cute-and-friendly budget microphone. It's still an all-in-one USB condenser microphone with a standard cardioid polar pattern, but now in a more squared-off design.

This is for the casual consumers who need higher quality and higher resolution recording, but don't want to break the bank or invest in a hardcore recording setup. Depending on the pricing, the SoloCast 2 could be an excellent option.

The more exciting of the two microphones is easily the FlipCast, a more premium microphone with a unique design and a standout feature.

Not only is it significantly higher resolution (the same 32-bit/192KHz sampling rate as the premium HyperX QuadCast 2 S microphone I reviewed, actually), it also supports both USB and XLR output. The FlipCast can be a high-quality USB microphone in any situation, but it's ready to grow into expanded XLR setups with audio mixers and studio decks — and it can even handle dual-PC streaming setups.

I also quite like the design, including the raised LED level indicator and the onboard controls. If the FlipCast delivers on the quality and ease-of-use front, it could be the perfect microphone for those who know they may need more in the future.

The new Cloud Alpha 2 looks pretty slick. (Image credit: HP)

Next, we have two new HyperX Cloud wireless gaming headsets, also split between an option for everyone and an option for those who want something more premium and... unique.

The Cloud Flight 2 wants to be the headset for everyone (Image credit: HP) The redesigned Cloud Flight headset aims to provide great comfort and audio quality at an affordable price point, and there's also an Xbox-specific edition to maintain that wireless connection wherever you happen to play.

The HyperX Cloud Flight 2 Wireless is the latest, more affordable wireless gaming headset from HyperX, and features a refreshed design with removeable magnetic faceplates and RGB lighting. HyperX apparently designed this headset to be more modular, with swappable headbands, ear cushions, and faceplates.

At its core, though, it's still a HyperX gaming headset. You get angled 50mm HyperX drivers, a detachable 10mm boom microphone, 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless modes (with onboard controls), and up to 100 hours of battery life. Interestingly, HyperX also baked in an internal microphone, so you can still take calls even without the main microphone (albeit at a lower quality).

There is an Xbox version for those who need it, too, which I cannot say about the more premium, PC-focused HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 Wireless headset.

Right off the bat, HyperX addressed some of the biggest concerns with the original Alpha: the design is sleeker, there's now Bluetooth connectivity (including simultaneous source mixing), and you get even larger and more dynamic audio drivers.

Battery life isn't quite as impressive as the original, but with up to 250 hours of juice, the HyperX Cloud Alpha 2 is still a technical marvel. All that, and HyperX is also including a new RGB Base Station, which includes a volume dial, audio controls, and programmable macro buttons. It's a cool addition that will appeal to some users more than others, but it does help the Alpha 2 Wireless stand out.

Stay tuned, because as you're reading this I'm in Los Angeles with HP, going hands-on with these new products. My initial impressions will be appearing on Windows Central soon.