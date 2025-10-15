The holiday season is right around the corner, and — if you're like me — you just might be shopping for some new headphones. SteelSeries is hoping to make its way on to your holiday shopping list with some new headsets coming to its popular Arctis audio line.

SteelSeries Arctis headsets are the most awarded audio line in gaming, and the two newest entries to the lineup build upon that history while pushing forward the award-winning design with breakthrough technology.

Meet the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2

The classic black and white colorways are available to choose from for the Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2. (Image credit: SteelSeries)

The Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 is the next generation of gaming audio, featuring real-time audio control through the brand-new Arctis App. The app gives you, the gamer, the power to choose your audio preset.

Enjoying a movie? Jamming out to the hottest new album? Dipping in for a session in one of over 200+ supported games? There's an audio preset for that to ensure that you're getting the best listening experience SteelSeries can offer. In fact, the Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2 even features presets for the top 3 games — Call of Duty, GTA, and Fortnite.

A new app isn't the only improvement for the next-gen Arctis. Snagging one of these sleek new headsets also lets you enjoy simultaneous audio through 2.4GHz and Bluetooth for true wireless freedom.

A spicy new Magenta colorway has been introduced with the next-gen headsets. (Image credit: SteelSeries)

Dual audio mixing makes the Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 a versatile headset for all your gaming and entertainment needs. Drop in to Call of Duty: Warzone and watch some TikToks while you're waiting in a lobby without switching between audio devices. Live a double life and carry on conversations simultaneously via Discord and Xbox Party Chat.

The Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 is made to be as flexible with your gaming platforms as you are — and it does it with a newly boosted battery life that is optimized to fast charge for 6 hours in just 15 minutes. Before you even need to worry about charging the Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2, you'll get to enjoy 54 hours of battery life even if you're multitasking.

Welcome the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Gen 2 - YouTube Watch On

You can snag the Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Gen 2 for Xbox, the Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2 for PC, or the Arctis Nova 7P Wireless Gen 2 for PlayStation from the SteelSeries website with a $200 price tag. The headset is available in classic black and white color options, as well as a sweet new Magenta color that I will certainly add to my cart as soon as I finish typing.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Gen 2: $199 at SteelSeries.com Mix audio from multiple sources while enjoying a 50+ hour battery life and Neodymium Magnetic Drivers for crystal clear audio on all your favorite devices.

A new flagship emerges in the Arctis Nova Elite

The new sage and gold Arctis Nova Elite is a gaming audiophile's dream. (Image credit: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite in Sage Green with awards.)

SteelSeries looked at its already successful Arctis line of gaming headsets and said, "Now, make it luxury." The Arctis Nova Elite is the brand's new take on the high-end of gaming audio accessories in a way that doesn't just jack up the price. That's because its actually the world's first hi-res wireless gaming audio system.

The 24 Bit/96KHz transmission over 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless connections offer audio quality that even an audiophile is sure to be tickled by via incredibly clear, custom two-piece 40 mm Carbon Fiber Speaker Drivers and a uniquely designed custom brass ring. The combination creates what SteelSeries describes as a 'pistonic' driver that is similar to the piston of a car.

Arctis Nova Elite is not just a new product—it is a statement of boundless imagination and the limitless capabilities of SteelSeries. With this new line, we are redefining premium gaming audio, infusing it with inspiration, aspiration, and the magic to transform every moment of gaming into something extraordinary. Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO

Tech-heavy details aside, the Arctis Nova Elite is paired with SteelSeries' new GameHub, which introduces a new tech called OmniPlay — the ability to connect to your PC, PlayStation, and Xbox simultaneously. OmniPlay also gives you the freedom to mix audio from up to four sources without sacrificing audio clarity.

Connecting your Xbox, PC, or PlayStation headset to any other platform can be challenging, and many of us have different headsets for different platforms. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite is an all-in-one unit equipped with triple USB-C inputs in order to connect to any system simultaneously. Chat with your buddies in Discord on your PC while watching a TikTok on your laptop and loading up some Black Ops 7 on your Xbox, and never change your headset.

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite - YouTube Watch On

OmniPlay is only part of what you're getting for your money with the Arctis Nova Elite. Like the aforementioned Arctis Nova 7s, the Elite is compatible with the Arctis App, which boasts 200+ game-specific audio presets.

Active Noise Cancellation while gaming keeps you immersed, while the 32kHz/16-bit Auto-Switching Microphone means your besties can hear you loud and clear, no matter what platform they're on, and an Infinite Power System utilizes dual batteries for an unlimited battery life.

It's all packed into a sleek, all-metal frame designed to be ergonomic with premium materials. While the Arctis Nova Elite does lack that killer Magenta colorway, it does have a unique sage green and gold option.

The luxurious tech package and design aesthetic of the Arctis Nova Elite comes with a luxury price tag, however. You can expect to pick one up from SteelSeries if you're willing to shell out around $600.