A Sekiro anime is incoming! (Image credit: The Game Awards) An anime based on Sekiro is coming to Crunchy Roll!

Lords of the Fallen II will be even more violent (Image credit: HEXWORKS) A gorgeous cinematic showed off a violent fantasy adventure where an armored individual took on a multi-armed woman. It's coming in 2026 to Xbox Series X|S, Epic Games Store, and PS5 and is promised to be "bloodier, faster, and more brutal than ever."

A new look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (Image credit: Activision Blizzard) We got to see a new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, showing some twisted locations reminiscent of what you'd find in Inception or Remedy's Control. I'm talking about highways twisting up into the sky toward floating islands and folded cities. Preorders are available now, with the Vault Edition providing several extras. The endgame is a brand new PvE multiplayer experience. This gives players the chance to explore the world beyond the mission. There will be a Call of Duty Direct on Sept 30, where more news will be revealed.

An extended look at Hollow Knight: Silksong is incoming! (Image credit: Team Cherry) In a brief video clip, we got to see new Silksong footage and Keighley promised that we'll be getting an extended look at the highly-anticipated game this week.

Gamescom ONL has started! (Image credit: The Game Awards) Geoff Keighley has just walked onto the stage. Gamescom Opening Night Live is about to officially start!

Games highlighted during the preshow I've included platforms and release dates when the info was provided. Outlaws + Handful of Missions Remaster (Xbox, Steam, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch)

(Xbox, Steam, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch) Denshattack — Spring 2026 (Xbox Seires X|S, Xbox PC, Steam, PS5)

— Spring 2026 (Xbox Seires X|S, Xbox PC, Steam, PS5) Keeper — Oct 17, 2025 (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC)

— Oct 17, 2025 (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC) He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction — Coming soon (Xbox Series X|S, Steam, PS5, Nintendo Switch)

Coming soon (Xbox Series X|S, Steam, PS5, Nintendo Switch) Absolum — October 9

— October 9 Long Gone

Valor Mortis — (Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5)

— (Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5) PVKK — Summer 2026 (Steam)

— Summer 2026 (Steam) Routine — (Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Steam)

— (Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Steam) Swords of Legends

Road Kings — 2026 (Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5)

— 2026 (Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5) Pac-Man World Re-Pac 2 Sonic the Hedgehog DLC — September 26

— September 26 Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Pac-Man DLC — September 25

The Gamescom Opening Night Live preshow has started The 30-minute Gamescom Opening Night Live preshow has started. (Image credit: Gamescom) The preshow is finally kicking off right now. It's expected to last 30-minutes before the official two-hour Opening Night Live livestream starts. — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor

Keeper will be at the ONL preshow Keeper is Double Fine's upcoming puzzle adventure game. (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) From its Bluesky account, developer Double Fine explained that its upcoming atmospheric puzzle adventure, Keeper, will be part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live preshow. In case you aren't familiar with this title yet, you take on the role of a sentient lighthouse with legs who explores an island with a bird buddy. As with most Double Fine games, it has a unique art style that intentionally mixes cuteness with a slight feeling of unease. I, for one, am excited to check out Keeper when it launches and am looking forward to learning more about it. — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor





It's Fallout time, and I've got spurs that jingle-jangle-jingle The Lucky 38! (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video) Bethesda Game Studios already confirmed that we'll be seeing a trailer for the second season of the Fallout TV series during this presentation.



Ahead of the showcase, we also got our first drop of images, showing different members of the cast both after and before the atomic bombs fell.



I'm fascinated to see just what they're willing to share with the first trailer, and I cannot wait for this season's premiere in December. I'm calling it right now, we'll get just a GLIMPSE of a Deathclaw in this first-look. — Samuel Tolbert, contributor

The Division 2 is where it's at The Division 2 is getting snowy! (Image credit: Ubisoft) Haha, I got in here first, and nobody can stop me talking about what I'm most interested in from this week's Gamescom festivities! Sure there'll be some incredible new games announced, and ERMAGHERD SILKSONG! But I'm less fussed by that than I am about the teaser of something new coming to my everlasting favorite, The Division 2. The image above is the second tease we've seen from Ubisoft of snow coming to the game, but beyond that, not a lot else. The first tease promised something "completely new" and long-time fans of the franchise know that snow, itself, is not new. It's new for the second game, but not for the franchise. That first tease also showed the Capitol Building looking a little different. Whatever it is, it's coming out during Gamescom. So that's basically all I'm really looking out for. — Richard Devine, Managing Editor