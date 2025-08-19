LIVE: Gamescom 2025 — Xbox and PC gaming announcements as they happen
Hey hey hey, Xbox and PC gamers! We're covering all major announcements from Gamescom 2025. So, check back regularly for the latest news.
It's that time of year yet again, gaming enthusiasts! Time for Gamescom 2025. It's the world's largest gaming event hosted in Cologne, Germany, every year.
The event runs from Tuesday, Aug. 20 through Aug. 24, with plenty of announcements to provide gamers with updates and exciting details on upcoming titles and hardware.
To kick things off, The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest host, Geoff Keighley, is presenting Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 on Tuesday, Aug. 19, at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST/ 8pm CEST.
As always, the gaming team here at Windows Central will report on all of the Xbox and PC gaming news coming out of Gamescom 2025, as it all gets revealed.
So, whether you're catching up after the workday or peeking in on the news during it, you can check back here regularly to see the latest announcements and reveals as the week goes on. — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor
Where to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025
Lords of the Fallen II will be even more violent
A gorgeous cinematic showed off a violent fantasy adventure where an armored individual took on a multi-armed woman.
It's coming in 2026 to Xbox Series X|S, Epic Games Store, and PS5 and is promised to be "bloodier, faster, and more brutal than ever."
A new look at Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
We got to see a new trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, showing some twisted locations reminiscent of what you'd find in Inception or Remedy's Control. I'm talking about highways twisting up into the sky toward floating islands and folded cities.
Preorders are available now, with the Vault Edition providing several extras.
The endgame is a brand new PvE multiplayer experience. This gives players the chance to explore the world beyond the mission.
There will be a Call of Duty Direct on Sept 30, where more news will be revealed.
An extended look at Hollow Knight: Silksong is incoming!
In a brief video clip, we got to see new Silksong footage and Keighley promised that we'll be getting an extended look at the highly-anticipated game this week.
Gamescom ONL has started!
Geoff Keighley has just walked onto the stage. Gamescom Opening Night Live is about to officially start!
Games highlighted during the preshow
I've included platforms and release dates when the info was provided.
- Outlaws + Handful of Missions Remaster (Xbox, Steam, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch)
- Denshattack — Spring 2026 (Xbox Seires X|S, Xbox PC, Steam, PS5)
- Keeper — Oct 17, 2025 (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC)
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction — Coming soon (Xbox Series X|S, Steam, PS5, Nintendo Switch)
- Absolum — October 9
- Long Gone
- Valor Mortis — (Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5)
- PVKK — Summer 2026 (Steam)
- Routine — (Xbox, Xbox Game Pass, Steam)
- Swords of Legends
- Road Kings — 2026 (Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS5)
- Pac-Man World Re-Pac 2 Sonic the Hedgehog DLC — September 26
- Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Pac-Man DLC — September 25
The Gamescom Opening Night Live preshow has started
The preshow is finally kicking off right now. It's expected to last 30-minutes before the official two-hour Opening Night Live livestream starts. — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor
Gamescom 2025 schedule
There are seven major broadcasts during Gamescom 2025 this year. Here's when to tune in to each one. You can click on the link to go to each respective YouTube page. 😉
Show & watch link
Date & time
Aug 19 @ 11am PT / 2pm ET/ 7pm BST
Aug 20 @ 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST
Aug 20 @ 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST
Aug 20 @ 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST
Aug 21 @ 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST
Aug 21 @ 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST
Aug 22-24 @ 5am PT / 8am ET / 1pm BST (Fri, Sat, & Sun)
We already know that several highly anticipated titles will be at the show, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, The Outer Worlds 2, the World of Warcraft Midnight expansion, Resident Evil Requiem, Ghost of Yōtei, and much more.
Not to mention, Xbox isn't just having one broadcast, but two broadcasts on two different days.
Just so you know, Gamescom Opening Night Live is expected to run for two hours, and there is a 30-minute preshow before that. As such, you might want to grab something to eat or maybe even play one of your favorite games while tuning in.
If you're in the US like me, you might be watching the show in the middle of a workday. For those of you who aren't able to watch the event as it unfolds, we've got you covered. — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor
Keeper will be at the ONL preshow
From its Bluesky account, developer Double Fine explained that its upcoming atmospheric puzzle adventure, Keeper, will be part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live preshow.
In case you aren't familiar with this title yet, you take on the role of a sentient lighthouse with legs who explores an island with a bird buddy. As with most Double Fine games, it has a unique art style that intentionally mixes cuteness with a slight feeling of unease.
I, for one, am excited to check out Keeper when it launches and am looking forward to learning more about it. — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor
It's Fallout time, and I've got spurs that jingle-jangle-jingle
Bethesda Game Studios already confirmed that we'll be seeing a trailer for the second season of the Fallout TV series during this presentation.
Ahead of the showcase, we also got our first drop of images, showing different members of the cast both after and before the atomic bombs fell.
I'm fascinated to see just what they're willing to share with the first trailer, and I cannot wait for this season's premiere in December. I'm calling it right now, we'll get just a GLIMPSE of a Deathclaw in this first-look. — Samuel Tolbert, contributor
The Division 2 is where it's at
Haha, I got in here first, and nobody can stop me talking about what I'm most interested in from this week's Gamescom festivities! Sure there'll be some incredible new games announced, and ERMAGHERD SILKSONG! But I'm less fussed by that than I am about the teaser of something new coming to my everlasting favorite, The Division 2.
The image above is the second tease we've seen from Ubisoft of snow coming to the game, but beyond that, not a lot else. The first tease promised something "completely new" and long-time fans of the franchise know that snow, itself, is not new. It's new for the second game, but not for the franchise. That first tease also showed the Capitol Building looking a little different.
Whatever it is, it's coming out during Gamescom. So that's basically all I'm really looking out for. — Richard Devine, Managing Editor
What to expect from Xbox at Gamescom 2025
Thanks to the Xbox Wire blog post last month, we know that Xbox has exciting plans in store for Gamescom 2025, including, but not limited to:
- Hollow Knight: Silksong details and a demo at the event for people to try
- Attendee hands-on experience with the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally X handheld gaming PC
- A theater experience for The Outer Worlds 2 (a game that is releasing Oct 29)
- Over 20 games for attendees to play
- World of Warcraft: Midnight expansion unveiling
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 reveal on Aug 19
I'm personally the most excited about the Xbox Ally handhelds, and can't wait to get a peek at the Windows 11 optimization Microsoft has been working on. With any luck, it will make these devices feel more like using a console, with the simple interface similar to a Steam Deck if implemented correctly. — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor