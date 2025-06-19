The Division 2 dev team is teasing something "entirely new" for the game — whatever it is, it's SNOWING

The Capitol building looks a lot different to this in this latest tease from the team behind The Division 2.

The Division 2 is the game that keeps on giving, and that doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon.

Having long outlived its originally planned cut off, we've seen rafts of new content in recent years, culminating in the excellent Battle for Brooklyn DLC. But now, a single post on X has the community excited all over again.

Agents, thank you so much for joining the Battle for Brooklyn. The team is working on the next update, as well as starting something entirely new in The Division 2...👀 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ZJaWZPY8XFJune 19, 2025

There's not a lot to go off, and yet, there's still plenty to get players pumped up. The single image from the post above has two important details to look at.

The first, and most obvious, is the snow. Whatever this is, it's winter time. The first game was set in a snowy, wintry New York City, before the time jump to the sequel brought us a summer in Washington D.C.

We're now up to the Fall with Battle for Brooklyn, and now, it seems, winter fun is planned.

The second detail to observe is the quarantine cloth and the building it's draped over; the U.S. Capitol Building. Snow aside, this is not how the Capitol currently appears in The Division 2. It's either a True Sons or Black Tusk stronghold, depending on whether it's currently invaded or not.

But it's not quarantined.

What does all of this mean? Who knows. My first thought leaned towards changing seasons, but that alone wouldn't account for the change in the Capitol Building.

So... another new game mode? An Incursion? A lot of the immediate community response wonders if we're seeing a Survival mode coming to The Division 2. The first game's Survival DLC had a lot of snow.

It's all speculation, of course. But I'm just excited to see that Battle for Brooklyn isn't the end. We've no idea how far out The Division 3 is going to be, but the current game is going nowhere.