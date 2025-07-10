The Division 2's new Brooklyn Archivist Merit Commendation was driving me INSANE — it turns out there's a sneaky extra step you need to do first

With the release of the new Battle for Brooklyn DLC, The Division 2, as expected, added some new achievements and Commendations. Some are fairly straightforward, others, less so.

In my case, the Brooklyn Archivist Merit was driving me insane. It's been sat there since I cleared the DLC campaign and revealed all of the map, with a single step left to complete. But no matter where I looked, I couldn't find the collectible required.

That's because of the three "text logs" you need (which actually require finding ECHOs), only two are actually marked on the map without doing an additional step. Once you complete the extra bits, the final ECHO appears and you can complete the Commendation.

It's sneaky, but I also love that. The Division 2 has constantly been filled with secrets and hidden things to do, but I have to admit, without turning to the community I'm not sure I'd have figured this one out on my own!

The key hidden step is revealing Danver's Network

There are 16 parts of Danver's Network you need to reveal first. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The additional step is a lengthy one, but not necessarily difficult. If you look inside the Database section under the Collectibles menu, a new category was added with Battle for Brooklyn; Danver's Network.

This is a new collection of cards that drop from named enemies, similar to the Snitch cards from the base game. There are 16 in total, but once you have them all, the final ECHO will be unlocked, and you can complete the Brooklyn Archivist Merit Commendation.

So, how do you get these cards? With patience. And time. About eight hours of time, to be precise.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The enemy will spawn in a group in this location every time. In this instance, I got Charlie. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Why so long? The named enemies that drop the cards you need only spawn every 30 minutes in the open world. There doesn't seem to be a way to trick this, so you'll just have to ride it out.

The good news is that you can hit up one single spot and get all 16. You also don't need to do it on any higher difficulty. I ran each on normal to make their despatch as quick and easy as possible and still got the rewards.

To spawn the named enemies, head to the location I've marked on the map above. Essentially, fast travel to the Bridge Park Pier mission, turn right, and you'll see a group of enemies in front of you.

From this single location, you can spawn and eliminate all the named enemies you need to reveal Danver's Network. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Each time you will see an enemy you haven't previously encountered, so you can keep coming to the same spot until you have all 16.

The only thing that might interfere, as I saw a few times, is that the named enemies won't spawn if the area has become a Territory Control activity.

If it has, you'll need to clear this first, go back to the Settlement or a Safe House, then fast travel back to spawn them in.

But basically just rinse and repeat the process until you've revealed everyone in Danver's Network.

The final ECHO and a neat call back

And here is where you find the final ECHO, with a fun call back to times past. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I won't spoil the content, but I will say that the final ECHO you need to activate to complete the commendation is a nice callback to events prior in The Division universe.

To trigger it, just head to the location I've highlighted on the map below. You'll probably encounter some Cleaners fairly close, but, again, you can do it on normal difficulty to make it easy.

The ECHO will become available here when you complete revealing Danver's Network. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As you get closer, it will appear on the map, making the final, precise location easy to find. Simply trigger it, watch it, and when it's done you'll have your new Commendation to claim!

As much as this Commendation was driving me mad, I do love that we have these things to do. The same with the Hunter masks. Some puzzles you'll always be able to figure out on your own, but others you'll need to dive into the community and its content creators for help.

But hopefully this helps if, like me, you were starting to go a little crazy looking for the final piece of the puzzle!