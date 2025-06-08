How to start Atomfall Wicked Isle DLC

If you're jumping back into Atomfall to check out the new Wicked Isle DLC, you might need a hint on where to go to start the Atomfall DLC.

This expansion introduces a brand-new region to explore, along with fresh leads, weapons, characters, and enemies. To access it, you'll need either the Deluxe Edition of the game or you can purchase the DLC separately via the Xbox Store. It’s priced at $19.99, though Xbox Game Pass members get a 10% discount.

Once you've downloaded the DLC (or updated your Deluxe Edition), here’s how to begin your journey into Wicked Isle.

How to Start the Atomfall: Wicked Isle DLC

If you get this message, choose an earlier save. (Image credit: Jennifer Young Windows Central)

To begin the Wicked Isle DLC, you must either start a new game or load a save before completing the main story, if you do not, you will get the Downloadable Content Unavailable error message above.

Step 1: Travel to Wyndham Village

Make your way to Wyndham Village, which you can access from Slatten Dale (the game’s starting area). Slatten Dale to Wyndham Village entrance is at co-ordinates 29.0E, 79.4N.



Look for the walled gate with a loudspeaker. Interact with the large green metal doors to enter.

Step 2: Find Bill Anderson

Head to the docks in Wyndham Village at 33.9E, 80.1N. This spot is marked with a question mark on the Wyndham Village map labeled “Midsummer Isle”. When you approach the docks, NPC Bill Anderson will call out to you. Talk to him to begin your journey.



Note: If Bill doesn't appear at the dock, save your game, exit, and reload — he should show up. If not, see my note at the bottom of this page.

Step 3: Accept Bill’s offer

Bill Anderson is the NPC you need to find to start the Atomfall DLC (Image credit: Jennifer Young Windows Central)

Bill will offer to take you to Midsummer Isle if you agree to help him with something once you arrive. Choose any dialogue options — you must agree to proceed. You cannot travel to the island without Bill’s help, as the boat requires the Boatman's Map, which he provides.

Step 4: Arrive at Midsummer Isle

Once you reach the island, speak to Bill again to receive the Boatman's Map. He'll also point out the Old Abbey, a key landmark.



This conversation will also trigger your first lead for the Wicked Isle DLC questline.



Be prepared — hostile enemies are nearby in the Abandoned Village, your first exploration zone.

You can return to Wyndham Village at any time by using Bill’s boat once you have the Boatman's Map.

Downloadable content unavailable message in Atomfall

If you get this message trying to access the Atomfall DLC you need to find an earlier save (Image credit: Reddit)

If you have already played Atomfall (and please do not read the rest of this if you haven't as it contains spoilers) you may get this message when trying to access the Atomfall DLC Wicked Isle.



If you get the message "downloadable content unavailable" it means the save you have loaded to access is past the point of no return in your game. So you must not load a save where you have either killed Oberon, or even opened the door to the area where Oberon is kept. The game will warn you that this is a point of no return and it does unfortunately lock you out of the DLC.



If you are 100% sure you are using a save before the point of no return and still get the "downloadable content not available" message, then simply save at the boat dock, dashboard your game and load back in and Bill should appear.

