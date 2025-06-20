DLC for one of the best Xbox Soulslikes has now become easier to access... with a catch

Lies of P: Overture is filled with new, horrifying enemies to fight.

Lies of P: Overture, the big DLC expansion prequel for the critically acclaimed action-RPG, Lies of P, just got a sizable update that, in addition to providing various balance adjustments and bug fixes, has made the added content easier for players.

However, there is a catch.

According to Lies of P: Overture's update patch notes on Steam, NEOWIZ made it so that players can access the DLC from Chapter 5 at the "Path of Pilgrim", on a second playthrough.

Which means if you're playing Lies of P for the first time on a new save, no NG+, you will still need to access it at the end of Chapter 9.

Additionally, the patch notes state that the update has reduced the difficulty of monsters in repeat playthroughs and adjusted the stats for certain field monsters while you're on your first playthrough of Lies of P: Overture.

The rest of the patch notes are bug fixes. You can see the update notes for yourself below.

Lies of P: Overture 1.9.0.0 + 1.10.0.0 Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where benefit items were not delivered properly. If you experienced issues with benefit items such as the "Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive" or "Winter Festival Peaked Hat" not being received, please update the game to the latest version and check if the issue has been resolved. If your Bag was full, these items may have been sent to the Storage. Please check your Storage as well.

Fixed a bug that prevented quest progression after giving a bottle of beer to Salao, the Old Fisherman.

If you encountered this bug, update the game to the latest version and try speaking with Salao again.

Fixed a bug that allowed movement to unintended areas outside the normal route.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the character to be launched into the air when using the Blade Fable Arts of "Monad's Rose Sword."

Fixed a bug where using the Blade Fable Arts of "Monad's Rose Sword" in Hotel Krat while listening to a record would skip the current record.

Fixed a bug where the triggered effect of the "Solutionist's Amulet" would persist even after the item was unequipped.

Fixed a visual bug affecting the Legion Arm "Flamberge" when wearing the "Blazing Death's Hunting Apparel."

Fixed various minor issues, including icon display errors, localization and text errors, monster-related bugs, and other miscellaneous bugs.

Lies of P: Overture is now easier to access for NG+ players, while first time players will need to work for it.

Lies of P was one of the best Xbox games of 2023. I loved it so much that I gave Lies of P a perfect 5/5 star review for its dark, macabre world, brutally challenging yet satisfying combat, and gloriously twisting the classic tale of Pinocchio to fit a Soulslike setting.

From what I heard from my colleague Arielle Danan, it sounds like Lies of P: Overture is a pure love letter to the fans for how good it is. Unfortunately, I haven't had time to play it due to two main reasons: One, because Lies of P: Overture shadow-dropping during Summer Game Fest, when I was busy doing other things. And two, I'm taking a break from Soulslikes to play Warhammer 40,000 games like Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader.

Yet, this update feels like a blessing in disguise. Now, when I play Lies of P again with an NG+ playthrough, I won't have to play through the whole game again to access the DLC.

Once I get the itch for Soulslikes again, I'll be making a beeline straight for Lies of P so I can relive one of the best Xbox and PC Soulslikes all over again, but this time with all the cool new weapons from the DLC.

Lies of P and Lies of P: Overture are available for purchase for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.