Surprise, 'Lies of P' first DLC Overture is out right now on Xbox and PC. No, it's true!

Waiting for your favorite game or it’s DLC to come out is painful especially when there’s no release date to go off of.

Lie’s of P Overture’s release was a thing shrouded in mystery and questions that is, until today. Overture has shadow dropped into our lives during Summer Game Fest, and is now ready to play! Dive back into Pinocchio’s world and take on new bosses, new areas, and new things to unearth and explore.

If you're out of the loop, Lies of P is a soulslike action RPG which debuted into Xbox Game Pass last year. It was incredibly well received, and stands out as one of the best games that pays homage to the soulsborne titles its inspired by.



Overture takes the player back in time and serves as a prequel to Lies of P, so expect more lore and story bits to sink your teeth into. I’m so excited for everyone to finally be able to play Overture and experience the new bosses, there’s a chaotic beauty to them leaps at the screen and grabs the player both emotionally, and in their difficulty.



If you’re curious on how to start the DLC you’ll need to be at the end of the base game in chapter 9 having already fought the Corrupted Parade Master. From that boss battle (or any Stargazer), travel to Path of the Pilgrim, a cut scene will start and you will be guided towards a Stargazer which will become your entry point into the DLC. You can, at any point travel between the past and the present if you need to back to Hotel Krat for any reason.

Lies of P DLC "Overture" is fantastic, here's why | Xbox Game Explained - YouTube Watch On

With new difficulties added, as well as Battle Memories, and Deathmatch there is no shortage of new things to explore and experiment with. And whether you’re more of a story focused player or someone who craves the difficulty and punishing play, Overture does not disappoint.

I know I say this a lot but, Lies of P, is one of the most accessible and true to Soul-Like experiences out there. The developers are adding new difficulty levels in attempt to make the game even more accessible, but the game's intended normal difficulty is how it's meant to be played — brutal and challenging. Opting into the challenge should never take away from someone’s personal experience, in my view. Play how you want, and let others play how they deem fit, because at the end of it all the experience of a game will be vastly different from person to person in terms of how you play. It all depends on what weapons you use, and how long it takes to get through any area or any given boss.

Adventuring through Krat Zoo and some of the new areas was fun, challenging, and without spoiling anything the story is something truly immersive that all you lore heads out there will love! Take your time and explore through everything you find, Overture is filled with secrets and some enemies that I know players will find annoying in the most loving way possible.

You can grab Lies of P now on Xbox consoles and Xbox PC for 50% off, ($24.99), complete with Xbox Play Anywhere support. Overture costs $29.99 on the Xbox Store and is also available on Steam.