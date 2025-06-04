The highly anticipated adventure game Deltarune — indie developer Toby Fox's follow-up to his critically acclaimed, hugely popular 2015 title Undertale — has finally gotten a full release. Specifically, the game has launched on Windows PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch 2, and Nintendo Switch. It'll hopefully come to Xbox as well at some point since Undertale did, though this hasn't been confirmed.

Deltarune is purchasable for $24.99 on its platforms, with a free demo available for those that want to try it out before buying it. Notably, Toby Fox has been developing the game for many years, originally releasing its first chapter in 2018 and then the second one in 2021 for free. Now, Chapter 1 and 2 have been bundled with the new Chapter 3 and 4 in this paid release.

Though Deltarune has many of the same characters as Undertale, it's not a prequel or a sequel to the tale of monsters trying to escape the Underground and coexist with humanity harmoniously. Instead, it's an alternate universe with a whole new story — a story in which a human named Kris, a monster named Susie, and a prince called Ralsei team up to save the world.

Like Undertale, Deltarune features charming, yet simple pixel graphics made by Toby Fox's development partner Temmie and a bullet hell-based battle system in which you can either choose to fight or spare enemies you come across. It also has "a massive soundtrack" composed entirely by Fox.

DELTARUNE Nintendo Switch 2 Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Since launching a few hours ago, Deltarune has skyrocketed up the Steam charts with 130,000+ concurrent players and counting according to SteamDB data. The game has also topped Steam's Top Sellers chart, even surpassing FromSoftware's new co-op roguelike spinoff Elden Ring Nightreign for the time being. I'm not sure how long Deltarune can stay on top of Nightreign, but the fact it is at all is quite the feat.

The game's full launch is a huge achievement for Toby Fox, and one that fans of his work around the world have been eagerly waiting for for a long, long time. Personally, I'm incredibly excited to jump in, as I've been waiting for a complete Deltarune release to come out before playing through Undertale's parallel experience.

Notably, though, this isn't the end of Deltarune's development. It's been confirmed that a Chapter 5 is coming, and per the game's Steam page, it and potentially more are "planned as free updates." That means more is on the way — great news for anyone who's as enamored by Toby Fox's game design as I am.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors